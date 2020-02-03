NatWest is committed to MoneySense with The & Partnership’s stunning advertising debut

In its latest marketing campaign, NatWest talks about the value of pennies and pounds to highlight the feel-good factor of saving.

Emma Isaac, Brand Marketing Director at NatWest, RBS, Ulster Bank and Coutts, said the campaign shows the brand’s commitment to saving the public, which will help build long-term trust.

The & Partnership’s first campaign since winning the account in October 2019 will start with a TV roadblock one day after Britain’s exit from the European Union. In a time of political and economic uncertainty, NatWest shows a young girl staggering through a supermarket car park and proudly picking up a pound coin that she doesn’t want to give back to her father.

“Count the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves?” The 40-second film directed by Blink Films.

Isaac waives the Brexit timing of the campaign. “Building people’s financial trust is likely to be important in every season and at every stage of life, regardless of context, macro and micro.” There is a longer-term game at work. The MoneySense program has been traveling through schools for 25 years to teach British children ages 5 to 18 how to feel “money conscious”.

Last year, over a million children were reached through programs staffed by bank volunteers. It also provides teachers and parents with free resources to help young people make good financial decisions.

The work is based on investigations by the money advising service, which show that young people have an attitude towards money from the age of seven. It added that only 43% of young people are confident of using their money and 32% have no experience depositing money into a bank account.

Like the UK, NatWest and its satellite brands have been on a transformative journey since 2016, pulling away from the battered RBS brand and focusing on a rejuvenated NatWest.

“In 2016, we developed a truly unique focus on our brands and the people they work for, so that we could develop very different personalities and conversations with our customers that were most relevant and motivating for them.

“We tested and learned in this way and built in a place that we are convinced that we can get involved in and build trust.”

A TV roadblock starts the campaign with advertising against The Voice at ITV, Love Island Unseen Bits at ITV2, Hidden Figures at Channel 4, 3 Identical Strangers at More 4, Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 at E4 and Mission Impossible II at Himmel eins ,

This is followed by a press campaign and an activity in the cinema, which is carried out the next day from home to bring the platform “We Are What We Do” home.

Isaac said, “Building trust is extremely important, so we take the stance that we shouldn’t just talk about what we want to do, but show what we do. This campaign proves it.”

It shows that we stand behind it authentically and “continue to build on what we have done in the past 25 years”.

The campaign was launched in a “really fresh, modern, independent way”. After a TV and cinema launch, the brand is strongly orientated towards the digital with its film and will inform those who are involved in the work more precisely about the MoneySense work.

With “How we do it” from Montell Jordan, the brand also has a lot to offer in the audio area.

Micky Tudor, Executive Creative Director of The & Partnership, London, set up the job to “put a little bit of joy, energy and bragging into a category that can be a little boring at times”.

