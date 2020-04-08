Nautilus shares increase with optimistic forecasts

Nautilus, Inc. Shares (NLS) – Get Report, increased in after-hour trading after the company offered an optimistic forecast for the first quarter results, stating that sales of its sports equipment are on the rise because so many people are forced to stay home to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The company said preliminary net sales for the first quarter were $ 94 million, up 11% from the prior period, the first time quarterly sales increased since the third quarter of 2018. The increase is was driven by sales of its Bowflex and Schwinn brands.

“COVID-19 has created a strong need for home fitness products and our company has been able to meet customer demand well, both through direct and retail segments,” said Jim Barr, CEO, in a note.

He warned, however, that “in the short term, it can remain a significant challenge to fully match the unplanned spike in demand with supply.”

The company claimed that a “significant volume” of its products is made in China. “Most of the workers in the factories that the company uses are back to work. In addition, ground transportation to ports and shipping capacities from China are improving every day, “according to the statement.

Nautilus shares rose 99 cents, or 41%, to $ 3.39 in share after midnight.

In larger markets, U.S. stocks rose sharply Wednesday, in the hope that the death toll from COVID-19 is not as high as previously expected and on signs that the U.S. government is starting to plan on how and when the economy can start to reopen. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 780 points to end at 23,434, its highest close in nearly a month.

. (TagsToTranslate) Detail