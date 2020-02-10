Naval Academy: Midshipman dies during a physical exam

February 10 (UPI) – A US Navy midshipman died on the weekend while taking a six-month physical fitness test, officials said.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the U.S. Naval Academy said that 21-year-old Duke Carrillo of Flower Mound, Texas had died the day before after collapsing during the 1.5-mile attempt.

The first responders performed “extensive resuscitation attempts” on site before Carrillo was taken to the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md., Where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the cause of death was being investigated.

US Navy superintendent Vice Administrator Sean Buck expressed condolences to the Carrillo family and said he and his wife Joanne had joined the brigade to mourn Carrillo’s “sudden and tragic loss”.

The academy announced on Saturday that a midshipman had died and that his identity was being held for 24 hours so that his family could be notified and out of respect for their privacy.

“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and relatives during this period of mourning,” said a statement, adding that counseling services and support were available to school students, facilities, and staff.

“I can honestly say that he was friends with everyone and encouraged the people around him,” said Lt. Sara Lewis of the 24th Company in a statement about Carrillo. “Because of his calm and loving personality, he is particularly missing in the 24th company.”

Carrillo’s two brothers, Dylan and Jake, are both midshipmen of the Naval Academy, the academy said in the press release.