Naval station Large lakes lockdown lifted after employee drove through security checkpoint without stopping

An hour-long closure was lifted on Friday at Naval Station Great Lakes after an employee drove through a security checkpoint without showing his login details.

The employee was detained shortly afterwards and was interrogated, said Great Lakes spokesman John Lakespp.

There were no indications that the incident was an attack, he said. Nobody was injured.

The lockdown was issued after the employee drove past a front door around 7:09 am and passed through a security officer without stopping or showing proof of identity, Sheppard said.

The naval station, about 25 miles north of Chicago, advised staff to “look for coverage in the nearest building or structure” while officials were looking for a “gate runner,” the naval station said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle was found around 9:30 a.m. and the driver, an employee from the base with authorized access, was taken into custody, Sheppard said. He could not say whether an indictment would be filed.

The lockdown continued at most of the base while authorities searched the employee’s vehicle and the surrounding buildings, Sheppard said. The scene was cleared and the lockdown was lifted by noon.

A graduation ceremony at the base scheduled for 9 hours was postponed for an hour, Sheppard said.

In a non-related incident, a limousine caught fire about five minutes before the lockdown near the base, Sheppard said. He said the limousine was full of people attending the graduation ceremony.

Naval Station Great Lakes is located on approximately 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan and comprises approximately 1,150 buildings. It is the largest training facility in the navy and the home of the only boot camp in the navy.

Naval Station Great Lakes near North Chicago was closed Friday morning after a driver of a car passed a security checkpoint without permission. Joe Lewnard / Daily Herald

