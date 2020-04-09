Navami Chomsky emphasizes that Bernie Sanders has not failed – he energized millions

Novim Chomsky claims that the candidacy of President and Brom Sanders for the presidency did not fail because it inspired millions of people and dramatically the political discourse.

Sen. Vermont announced this week that its second term for the White House was over, a day after Wisconsin’s inauguration, which was overshadowed by the Corinthian crisis.

Mr Sanders, 78, said his campaign was back on track and trapping Joe Biden in the House of Representatives. They were to fight. Pandemic.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Mr. Chomsky, a well-known progressive intellectual and linguist who says the campaign was not a failure, was among those praised by Mr Saunders.

“It’s normal now to say that the Sanders campaign failed. I think that’s a mistake,” the 91-year-old told Democracy Now.

Left created with Sketch.

It was created right with Sketch.

1/18

Jessica Kanikoza, a district attorney for Bernie Sanders, is waiting to vote at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada.

REUTERS

2/18

Hotel workers in Bellagio, Las Vegas, get ballot papers during Nevada working groups

AFP via Getty Images

3/18

During a rally in Las Vegas, a caricature of Bernie Sanders on a tree is predicted

Environmental Protection Agency

4/18

A woman is waiting to take a picture of herself with Elizabeth Warren during a meeting at the City Hall in Las Vegas.

REUTERS

5/18

The threat of coronavirus and other microbial diseases in some members of the Democratic vote in Henderson, Nevada, came to the minds of some voters.

Getty Image

6/18

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with a voter in Las Vegas before the Nevada Convention

REUTERS

7/18

Amy Klobuchar changes her backstage after giving a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP / Getty

8/18

A warmly packaged dog attends an Elizabeth Warren ceremony at Amsterdam Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP / Getty

9/18

Bernie Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire in 2016, is speaking to the media in Manchester.

Getty

10/18

Joe Biden hoped to improve on his poor performance at Iowa in a prequel to New Hampshire

Reuters

11/18

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving fans time for selfies, works with students at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

Getty

12/18

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a sponsor and his son outside of an election event in Summersworth, New Hampshire on February 5.

Reuters

13/18

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had an argument after a televised interview in which Sanders claimed that Warren was not telling the truth about the conversation in which he claimed that he had said the woman on January 14 He cannot win the presidency.

AP

14/18

Supporter of Pat Pratcher listens to Pete Battiging in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

15/18

While waiting for the results of the Iowa Working Group, Pete Battig speaks at an election event in Concord, New Hampshire.

Reuters

16/18

Elizabeth Warren presents a balloon of herself at an election event in Nashville, New Hampshire on February 5.

Reuters

17/18

A Trump supporter will march on January 14 for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa.

AP

18/18

A man criticizing billionaires in the presidential election against Michael Bloomberg in Compton, California. The former mayor of New York rejected the first group in Iowa and instead campaigned in California on February 3.

Reuters

1/18

Jessica Kanikoza, a district attorney for Bernie Sanders, is waiting to vote at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada.

REUTERS

2/18

Hotel workers in Bellagio, Las Vegas, get ballot papers during Nevada working groups

AFP via Getty Images

3/18

During a rally in Las Vegas, a caricature of Bernie Sanders on a tree is predicted

Environmental Protection Agency

4/18

A woman is waiting to take a picture of herself with Elizabeth Warren during a meeting at the City Hall in Las Vegas.

REUTERS

5/18

The threat of coronavirus and other microbial diseases in some members of the Democratic vote in Henderson, Nevada, came to the minds of some voters.

Getty Image

6/18

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with a voter in Las Vegas before the Nevada Convention

REUTERS

7/18

Amy Klobuchar changes her backstage after giving a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP / Getty

8/18

A warmly packaged dog attends an Elizabeth Warren ceremony at Amsterdam Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP / Getty

9/18

Bernie Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire in 2016, is speaking to the media in Manchester.

Getty

10/18

Joe Biden hoped to improve on his poor performance at Iowa in a prequel to New Hampshire

Reuters

11/18

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving fans time for selfies, works with students at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

Getty

12/18

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a sponsor and his son outside of an election event in Summersworth, New Hampshire on February 5.

Reuters

13/18

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had an argument after a televised interview in which Sanders claimed that Warren was not telling the truth about the conversation in which he claimed that he had said the woman on January 14 He cannot win the presidency.

AP

14/18

Supporter of Pat Pratcher listens to Pete Battiging in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

15/18

While waiting for the results of the Iowa Working Group, Pete Battig speaks at an election event in Concord, New Hampshire.

Reuters

16/18

Elizabeth Warren presents a balloon of herself at an election event in Nashville, New Hampshire on February 5.

Reuters

17/18

A Trump supporter will march on January 14 for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa.

AP

18/18

A man criticizing billionaires in the presidential election against Michael Bloomberg in Compton, California. The former mayor of New York rejected the first group in Iowa and instead campaigned in California on February 3.

Reuters

“I think it was a fantastic success, and it completely shifted the field of discussion,” he said. “Things that were unthinkable a few years ago are now being considered.”

“The worst crime he has committed, in terms of establishment, is not the policy he proposes. It is the fact that he was able to inspire the popular movements, which were already advancing – occupation, the subject of black life,” he added. And white, and many others – and have turned them into an active movement, which does not appear only once every two years to put pressure on a leader. Then go home, but apply constant pressure, constant activity and so on. You do. “

Many commentators have argued that because of Mr. Sanders’ success and the way he was particularly inspired by young voters – he won in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada – each Democratic candidate was visually responsible for his or her policies. These include climate change, greater access to health care, and reform of criminal justice.

Mr Sanders has said his name remains in the run-up to the election and that he will continue to do so. He said it was a deliberate tactic to try and put pressure on a committee that agreed with the party’s official platform this summer.

Noam Chomsky says the Republican Party is the most dangerous organization in human history

Mr Chomsky said that if Donald Trump were elected, it would be an “indescribable tragedy”.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

“This means that the policies of the last four years, which have been very destructive to the people of the United States and the world, will continue and are likely to accelerate,” he said.

“It’s bad enough to mean good health. I just mentioned Lancet’s faces. It’s getting worse. What does this mean for the environment or the threat of nuclear war, which no one is talking about but very serious?” It’s indescribable. “

He said he thought President Biden was a continuation of Barack Obama’s administration. “Nothing is great, but at least not completely destructive, and opportunities for an organized society to change what is being done to put pressure.”

Read more

He said if Mr Biden, 77, was elected, Mr Sanders and his supporters could continue to put pressure on him.

Be aware that if Mr. Trump fails in November, he will need to support and vote for Mr. Sanders’ supporters. Mr. Biden paid his respects to the senator immediately after the suspension. “I see you, I hear you,” he said in a statement to those who have strongly supported the old-fashioned Social Democrat.

On Thursday, in what was unveiled as another hub for the progressives needed to win, he unveiled two new proposals that he said would help reduce the “economic burden on working people.”

These suggested reducing the age of the doctor from 65 to 60 years and eliminating student debt for some low-income families.

“In our country’s 244 years, we have never seen a crisis that we are not stronger than,” Mr Biden wrote. “It won’t be any different.”

[Tags ToTranslate] Noam Chomsky [t] Joe Biden [t] Bernie Sanders [t] Democracy Now [election] US election [t] USA [t] World [t] News