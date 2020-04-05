Navy Captain Brett Crozier Positive Test for Coronavirus Days After Being Removed for Leaking Letters: NYT Report

A recently fired Navy captain who was personally mocked by President Donald Trump for a letter asking for help to deal with his ship affected by the corona virus has now been diagnosed with COVID-19, The New York Times reported Sunday.

US Navy Captain Brett E. Crozier, who was transferred from U.S. command. Theodore Roosevelt was tested positive last week by the corona virus, according to two Navy Academy classmates close to Crozier and his family. The Times report came just one day after Trump said “terrible” that a letter written by Crozier to military leaders who were desperately seeking help from the corona virus leaked to the news media. The president said he had no influence on the Navy’s decision to remove Crozier, whose four-page letter detailing the worsening coronavirus outbreak among sailors aboard the U.S. ship. Theodore Roosevelt.

Crozier began showing symptoms of being infected with the corona virus before being transferred from the aircraft carrier on Thursday, his colleagues at the Naval Academy told the Times.

The Navy refused to comment on Crozier to Newsweek Sunday.

Crozier’s letter was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, which described more than 100 people infected with the corona virus after completing a port call in Vietnam in March. Fifteen days after the U.S. Roosevelt left the port of Da Nang, three sailors tested positive and marked the first report of COVID-19 that was present on a U.S. military ship. at sea.

The letter, dated March 30, had been sent by unsecured and non-confidential e-mail that had also left the military command chain.

Reacting to questions on Saturday during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing, Trump downplayed the commander who had just been fired.

“I think it’s terrible what he did, writing letters. This is not a literary class. This is the captain of a large nuclear-powered ship,” the president said. “That letter is a five-page letter from a captain, and it’s everywhere. It’s inappropriate. I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

The number of seamen aboard the ship that has tested positive for coronavirus has since risen to 155, Defense Minister Mark Esper told CNN Sunday morning. He added that more than half of the ships had been tested and that there were no cases serious enough to require hospitalization.

Esper also told ABC News on Sunday that Crozier’s shooting of the leaked letter was “a matter of trust and trust in the captain of the ship.”

The Crozier shootings were ridiculed by many people, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden who told ABC News Sunday: “I think he should have more praise than get fired. I think it’s close to the villains the way they deal with this person.”

Thomas Modly, acting acting secretary of the Navy, announced last Thursday that Crozier will be transferred while he faces an investigation whether he should accept disciplinary action.

A recently fired Navy captain who was personally mocked by President Donald Trump for a letter asking for help to deal with his ship affected by the corona virus has now been diagnosed with COVID-19, The New York Times reported Sunday.

AND KITWOOD / Staff / Getty Images