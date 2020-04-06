Navy Captain Who spoke up to be congratulated as a hero

A week ago, Captain Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt sent an application to senior military officials. The nuclear aviation carrier was docked in Guam and the Coronavirus is overtaking him. Cruzier pledged to help his superiors, save the lives of his sailors on board, many of whom had already been infected and failed to take proper precautions at the ship’s tight end.

The petition was released Friday because of Crozier’s letter to the San Francisco Chronicle. “We are not fighting. Sailors do not need to die, “Krozier writes.” If we do not act now, we are failing to properly care for our most trusted asset: our sailors. “A few days later, Krozier was fired from the job, before he himself CVD-19. Developed symptoms of.

Be clear. The first person fired by officials to respond to the coronavirus was not a disqualified member of the CDC or an unfazed adviser to Trump, but a Navy officer who dared to call on the military to fail to protect his people. He was fired for lighting a dire situation that endangered the lives of Americans. It’s abusive.

As Cruzier left and praised the cruiser as he left, he showed how honored the Captain was by those who served under him:

“Captain Crozier!”

The USS praised Theodore Roosevelt’s commander when he was relieved of his command and left, saying everything.

Captain Crozier is a patriot, hero and leader. His sailors know this and the American people know it at ppic.twitter.com/aXTYTQLjRE

– Minh NGO (@MintTingo) Apr 3, 2020

But to add a literal contempt to Crozier’s dismissal, Navy Acting Secretary Thomas Modley urged USS Theodore Roosevelt’s PA to brainstorm Kozier and called him “too stupid or too stupid” to be in command. Kozier was lightly accused of betraying and arguing with the Navy. Yes. The Captain only insulted the man he shot in front of all the people he was trying to help.

The reaction here is so embarrassing beyond that Crozier was dismissed for his work and speaking out, it is clearly stated that Modley and the other leadership were angry with him, not because of the ship’s condition, because he sought help and it came out as a result of the Navy. And this administration has looked bad, it’s awful.

Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modley – whose total qualification of work was once a junior helicopter pilot who became an investment banker and donor to Trump’s campaign – visited USS Theodore Roosevelt this morning and followed the crew.

1 /

– Stonecatelle (@ stoneketlet) April 6, 2020

There are now 173 cases of COVID-19 in the USS Theodore Roosevelt. More than 2,000 sailors have been removed but still only 1% tested. They signed up for military service in all probability, based on the belief that these sailors would honor their service and potential sacrifice, and that the country they serve would care for them. However, it does not. Under Trump, the Navy apparently only cares about looking good.

The failure of the Captain that the Navy is turning it around should be to the people. The conservatives who went on about the American military’s generosity and the sacrifice of soldiers should be encouraged because this irresponsible and abusive captain, who was doing his duty and tried to protect his people when he failed to take charge.

It should be an action and reaction that condemns both sides of the political spectrum … but it won’t. The Trump administration and its supporters are more interested in winning than the reality of merit and compassion. Still, little and everyone involved should be ashamed.

(Via: CNN, Image: Composed by USS Theodore Roosevelt Matt Cardi / Getty Images)

