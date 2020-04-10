Navy confirms positive civilian screening for coronavirus at the Pearl Harbor Shipyard

The Navy today confirmed the first – and so far only – case of COVID-19 among the Department of Civil Workforce Defense’s Pearl Harbor Shuttle, the state’s largest industrial employer.

The positive case was registered on March 29.

“The staff is currently restricted to their residence, receiving care and medical care in accordance with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state and local guidelines,” the Navy said.

Health professionals are conducting a contact investigation to determine if any other personnel have been in close contact and may have been exposed.

More than 6,400 mostly civilians are employed at the shipyard, with about 500 of these members military members.

Although the Pentagon on March 30 said COVID military-19 cases should not be reported at the local level, and instead should be announced in full service width, each service has modified the policy to provide some basic information at the individual order level. that usually shows a very low number.

As a result, since the March 30 ban, some commands have first reported COVID-19 cases, but not necessarily the following cases.

The shipyard has already said the work is considered an essential mission “because of our critical national security mission to fix ships and submarines for our navy.”

“To balance both the national security mission and protecting our workforce, we have implemented a layered approach to security measures” including social distance, employee health monitoring and travel restrictions, the shipyard said.

March 26, to comply with the Centers for Control and Prevention Guidance stating that all those ages 65 and older are a population at risk, the Navy issued a directive to all four public sites, including in Pearl Harbor, measures are being taken to better protect them. workers.

“Workers age 65 or older, or who have a CDC-defined medical condition, have been granted paid administrative leave,” the shipyard said.

For operational safety reasons, the shipyard said it did not comment on the number of site workers on leave.

The construction site said it applied social distance “to the maximum extent possible.”

“To increase space for social distance, we are changing the work that is normally done on a boat, but can be reasonably moved on the boat. Supervisors also transfer staff to other schedules to reduce the number of day shift workers, ”the yard said.