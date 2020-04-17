Navy Detects First COVID-19 Aircraft

(PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii) – The crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of coronavirus, is an Arkansas man, the Navy announced Thursday.

In a statement, the Navy said Chief of Air Force Aviation Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died April 13 at the U.S. Army Hospital. in Guam of COVID-19, a virus that is known to cause coronavirus. He died 11 days after his captain was fired due to pressure from the Navy to take a major step in protecting his crew from infection.

Thacker was the first military officer to die of COVID-19.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially the elderly and people with mental illness, it can cause severe pain or death.

Thacker tested the efficacy of coronavirus on March 30, was taken off the ship and placed in “isolation at home” with four other pilots at Guam Navy Hospital. On April 9, he was found unresponsive while undergoing a medical examination, and was sent to the intensive care unit.

The death was the first, and only so far, of the 4,860 crew members, of whom 585 tested positive for Coronavirus until Monday.

Roosevelt was involved in a coronavirus crisis that forced the civilian president, Thomas Modly, to sack the captain on April 2. Five days later – after getting on the plane and delivering a speech he insulted the company’s president, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, and criticizing ship crews in support of Crozier – Modly resigned.

Modly said he felt compelled to remove Crozier from the order because it was widely circulated through a letter calling for immediate action by the Navy to tackle a serious internal conflict. Crozier’s words annoyed Modly but others saw them as necessary. Crozier received the “Captain Crozier” compliment from the ship as he left the ship. He later tested the efficacy for COVID-19.

