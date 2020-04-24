Navy finished testing 100 percent of sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

The U.S. Navy has ended up testing all sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt for coronavirus, it announced Thursday.

“To date, 100% of the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) have been tested for COVID-19, with 840 positive results and 4,098 negative results,” said the spokesman for the Pacific Fleet. Cmdr. Vasquez said in a statement. He said a small number of results are still pending.

So far, there has been a sailor death. Currently, four sailors are in the hospital, below a new point on Tuesday, and a sailor who was in the Intensive Care Unit has improved and is one of four at the hospital.

Most of the crew – 4,234 of about 4,885 sailors – have been transferred ashore to Guam, where the Roosevelt is docked.

The conclusion of the crew test comes as the Navy prepares to announce the fate of the ship’s former captain, Captain Brett Crozier.

Crozier was relieved after a memoir he wrote warning that sailors would die if they were not let out of the ship more quickly they filtered into the paper of their hometown.

Navy Secretary Thomas Modly fired Crozier for the leak, arguing that Crozier had many ways to warn him of his concerns, but decided to do so in a way that also exposed the U.S.’s vulnerability to opponents. of the region, namely China.

After watching a video of the ship’s crew cheering on Crozier, Democrats took Crozier as a hero and tried to link his shot to President Trump even though the president had nothing to do with the decision. He was told directly to the ship’s crew in a speech that he quickly addressed the press and resigned shortly afterwards.

Navy leaders ordered an investigation into Crozier’s actions, which will be sent to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper any day.

Crozier supporters claim he sacrificed his career for the safety of the ship’s crew, but critics say he went out of his chain of command and into the media instead of the Navy secretary.

While the country awaits the outcome of the investigation, Roosevelt’s crew has been working to get the ship back to sea.

The Navy follows several phases. Currently, a major number of sailors are aboard the ship, which operates “essential services” to keep it operational.

The rest of the sailors have been transferred to solitary confinement or quarantine, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The positive results will be isolated at the U.S. naval base in Guam, under the medical assistance of Navy medical personnel.

Negative results are quarantined in out-of-base hotels, restricted to their rooms for at least 14 days, and evaluated daily. Members of the US service are in Guam.

Navy leaders are evaluating the appropriate number of days to keep sailors under quarantine, as some who have initially tested negative have developed symptoms and require a longer quarantine period before returning to the ship.

Meanwhile, the ship has been cleaned. Sections of the ship have been left isolated, and those that are continuously manned are cleaned twice – once by the oncoming crew and again by the incoming crew. The out-of-service crew is also cleaned when they leave and those who leave clean when they enter.

Follow Kristina Wong of Breitbart News on Twitter or Facebook.