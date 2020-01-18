Navy honors Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller with new aircraft carrier

HONOLULU – The U.S. Navy should honor a Second World War hero when a new aircraft carrier is appointed to the Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller.

The announcement is expected to be made on Monday in Pearl Harbor, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday.

Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for his value.

Miller was recognized for his machine gun crew on the USS West Virginia and for responding to Japanese aircraft during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

The USS Miller, a destroyer escort, had already been named in his honor.

“I think Doris Miller is an American hero simply because of what he represents as a young man going beyond what is expected,” said Doreen Ravenscroft, team leader for the Doris Miller Memorial.

An African American was not allowed to carry a gun in the Navy in 1941, said Ravenscroft.

“Without realizing it, he was actually part of the civil rights movement because he changed the way of thinking in the Navy,” said Ravenscroft.

Two of Miller’s nieces are expected to be in Pearl Harbor for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day announcement.

Miller, then 22, was picking up laundry when the attack alarm sounded. His normal combat post in an anti-aircraft battery charger was destroyed by a torpedo. He climbed on deck and transported injured soldiers to safety before receiving orders to assist the fatally injured captain on deck.

“He then flew a Browning 50-caliber machine gun until he ran out of ammunition and was ordered to abandon the ship,” said the Navy, noting that Miller was not trained to use the gun.

Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, Commander-in-Chief of the Pacific Fleet, presented the Navy Cross to Miller at Pearl Harbor in May 1942.

Miller died while serving on a ship torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in November 1943.

