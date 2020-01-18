Navy names Ford-class aircraft carriers in honor of the black Pearl Harbor hero

January 18 (UPI) – The Navy has confirmed that it will name the fourth Ford-class aircraft carrier in honor of Doris Miller, the first black man to receive a Naval Cross for his actions during the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack.

The Honolulu Star Advertiser announced on Friday that the branch would announce the ship’s name at a Monday ceremony in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and US Naval Institute News confirmed the announcement on Saturday morning.

On the morning of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Miller, a third-class fair owner, was collecting laundry when an alarm sounded. He manned a USS West Virginia machine gun to fire at attacking Japanese planes.

“It wasn’t difficult. I just pulled the trigger and it worked fine,” Miller recalled after the fight.

He then helped the commander of the battleships and several others evacuate the ship before it sank.

In 1942, Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz awarded the Navy Cross on the deck of the USS Enterprise. He continued to serve until 1943 when he was killed in a Japanese torpedo attack on USS Liscome Bay.

At that time, African-Americans were not allowed to use weapons in the U.S. Navy, and in terms of rank, Miller could not “really go beyond a Messman level,” according to Doreen Ravenscroft, president of Cultural Arts of Waco, Texas. ) and team leader for the Doris Miller Memorial.

“Without really knowing, he was actually part of the civil rights movement because he changed thinking in the navy,” said Ravenscroft.

The new airline will replace the USS Carl Vinson, the USS John F. Kennedy and the USS Enterprise.

The retired Knox-class destroyer USS Miller was also named in honor of Miller.

Acting Minister of the Navy Thomas B. Modly is expected to attend the Monday ceremony in Pearl Harbor to announce the name of the airline and two of Miller’s nieces.