[navy-sailor-from-lemoore-billed-with-sexual-exploitation-of-small-children]

A Navy sailor from Lemoore has been charged with sexual exploitation of little ones and obtaining youngster pornography.

26-12 months-old Christopher Jeorge Millican allegedly flirted with numerous minors, which includes an 11-yr-outdated girl, on Snapchat and asked them for sexually express pics.

His action was initially found by Snapchat, which reported it to legislation enforcement. The investigation was then taken up by the Central Valley Web Crimes Against Youngsters Activity Power, particularly the U.S. Naval Prison Investigative Provider, the Hanford Law enforcement Department, the Fresno place of work of Homeland Stability Investigations, and many neighborhood law enforcement companies throughout the United States.

If convicted, Millican faces a required minimal prison phrase of 15 decades and a highest of 30 years for the sexual exploitation charge, a necessary minimum amount prison term of 5 a long time and a optimum of 20 several years for receipt of little one pornography, and a wonderful up to $250,000 for each individual rely.