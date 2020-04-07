Navy Secretary Secretary Hands the Letter to the Secretary

(WASHINGTON) – Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has submitted his resignation letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

This is according to an official who spoke on the condition of a confidentiality notice to discuss the matter before the official announcement.

The officer said Modly also told staff he was resigning.

Modly created a controversial claim by shooting USS captain Theodore Roosevelt last week, saying that Capt. Brett E. Crozier showed “extreme judgment” in the distribution by email to seek emergency help for the explosion. COVID-19 aboard ship.

Modly then sailed to the harbor, at the port in Guam, and addressed the sailors who criticized Crozier, saying it was “stupid or naive” to be aircraft controller. On Monday night, in an attempt by Erive, Modly announced an apology to the public, but then a call came out among Democrats in the House seeking his resignation. to climb.

