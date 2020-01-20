Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller

HONOLULU – The US Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named after Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller.

The announcement is expected to be made on Pearl Harbor Monday, the Honolulu Star advertiser reported Friday.

Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for bravery.

Miller was recognized for manning a machine gun on the USS West Virginia and shooting Japanese aircraft back during the attack on December 7, 1941 on Pearl Harbor.

USS Miller, a destroyer, was previously named in his honor.

“I think Doris Miller is an American hero, simply because of what he represents as a young man who goes beyond what is expected,” said Doreen Ravenscroft, a team leader for the Doris Miller Memorial.

An African-American was not allowed to man a gun in the navy in 1941, Ravenscroft said.

“Without realizing it, he was actually part of the Civil Rights movement because he changed the mind of the Navy,” said Ravenscroft.

Two of Miller’s nieces are expected to be in Pearl Harbor for the announcement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to an NPR story, Acting Secretary Thomas B. Modly said about the name of the carrier: “We honor the contributions of all our registered ranks, past and present, men and women, of every race, religion and background. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. noted: “Everyone can be great – because everyone can serve.” No one understands the importance and true meaning of service but those who have presented themselves to put the needs of others above themselves. “

“Doris Miller stood for everything that is good for our nation,” Modly said, “and his story deserves to be remembered and repeated where our people are watching today.”

Miller, then 22, was assembled when the attack alarm sounded. His normal combat station in an anti-aircraft warehouse was destroyed by a torpedo. He went on deck and carried wounded soldiers in safety before he received orders to help the fatally wounded captain on the bridge.

“He then manned a 50-cal. Browning an anti-aircraft machine gun until he ran out of ammunition and was ordered to leave the ship, “the Navy said, noting that Miller had not been trained to operate the gun.

Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, the supreme commander of the Pacific Fleet, presented the Navy Cross to Miller in Pearl Harbor in May 1942.

Miller died while serving on a ship torpedoed by a Japanese submarine in November 1943.