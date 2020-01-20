Navy to name the aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Doris Miller

The Navy will announce that an aircraft carrier will be named in honor of Doris Miller.

When reading reports of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, there are numerous stories of bravery and heroism that have echoed over the years. One of them is the story of Doris Miller, who is stationed on the battleship West Virginia, As the attacks continued, Miller supported his teammates; He then operated an anti-aircraft gun for 15 minutes before being asked to leave the ship.

In 1942 Miller was the first black man to receive the Navy Cross. Marine Miller will soon honor in a different way: The New York Times reports that the Navy has announced it will name an aircraft carrier in honor of Miller.

According to the Navy announcement, the naming of the ship will be remarkable for several reasons.

This will be the second ship named in honor of Miller and the first aircraft carrier ever to be named after an African American. This will also be the first aircraft carrier to be named in honor of a sailor for on-duty actions in the crews.

Miller died during the Battle of Makin in 1943; After his death, he was awarded the Purple Heart.

Miller was born in Waco, Texas. A memorial to Miller was erected there. A fundraiser is underway to complete a few final parts of the room. Miller is known for his courage and bravery. His legacy continues to grow decades after his death.

