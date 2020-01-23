NBA 2020 all-star game: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo named captain

January 23 (UPI) – LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers, and acting NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named captain of the 2020 NBA All Star game for the second time in a row.

James and Antetokounmpo are two of the 10 starters for this year’s All-Star Game, which will take place in Chicago on February 16. The starter pool in the east includes Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid, while the starter pool in the west consists of James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic.

James, who led all NBA players in the poll, was named his 16th all-star career team and broke the duel with great Tim Duncan from San Antonio Spurs and former Timberwolves star from Boston Celtics and Minnesota, Kevin Garnett , for the third highest selection in league history. James only follows Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18).

If James plays in the All Star match next month, he will only sit behind Abdul-Jabbar (18) in All Star games. Bryant missed three ASG competitions due to injury.

Antetokounmpo, who scored an average of 30 points and 12.9 rebounds per game this season, was chosen as his fourth All-Star team. Doncic, Young and Siakam are all-star novelties and starters.

The league will announce the seven reserve selections from each conference to be made by NBA head coaches next Thursday. On February 6, James and Antetokounmpo will create their all-star rosters from the pool of 22 players, regardless of the conferences.