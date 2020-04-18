‘NBA 2K20’ Diamond Tracy McGrady Locker Code Directly, Galaxy Opal on Board

MyTeam NBA 2K20 fans continue to get new items to collect, and the latest prize is the onslaught of the Galaxy Opal, Diamond, Pink Diamond and Amethyst Tracy McGrady cards that appear through Locker Codes and on the Triple Threat Online board. This is all we know about what could become one of the biggest MyTeam events this year.

Diamond Tracy McGrady Locker Code

‘NBA 2K20’ currently offers a Diamond Tracy McGrady Career Highlights card through the Locker Code. Enter via April 24. ‘NBA 2K20’ is available on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC and Stadia.

Visual Concepts / Sports 2K

MyTeam has always been a chance game, but there are new drop balls in town that often offer solid returns. Enter this Locker Code until April 24 to get Diamond Tracy McGrady with Amethyst and some themed packages: MCGRADY-MZAJU-VRTHQ-8MRCE

There is also an active Locker Code for the Buzzer Beater Package, Super Flash Package or 10 Tokens:

APRIL-PACKS-OR-TOKENS

This code is aired until April 23.

These are Diamond card statistics if you are curious.

Overall : 95

: 95 Outer Score : 91

: 91 Close Shots: 88

Shot Mid: 91

Shots 3 pt: 92

IQ shots: 98

Free Throw: 85

Offensive Consistency: 98

Inside Scoring : 87

: 87 Driving Layup: 91

Standing Dunk: 65

Driving Dunk: 90

Draw Foul: 86

Mobile Posts: 70

Post Hook: 61

Post Fade: 84

Hand: 98

Athletic : 92

: 92 Speed: 92

Acceleration: 92

Vertical: 95

Strength: 63

Stamina: 98

Hustle: 80

Overall Durability: 80

Playmaking : 78

: 78 Ball Speed: 89

Ball Hamdle: 91

Passed Accuracy: 75

Passing Vision: 67

Passed IQ: 72

For cards that are completely free, this is a big win. That means Tracy McGrady’s grades will drop in the auction for some time, but, as a player, it’s still extraordinary to benefit from the benefits of card gameplay that perfectly matches the current meta. Power creeps have become a big problem in MyTeam lately, but at least codes like this try to increase the level of play. Even though the code is free, there are still unpredictable droplet problems that must be faced. Therefore, it is very possible you do not get this sweet diamond at all.

As for the Galaxy Opal and other TMac variants, it still has to appear on the Triple Threat Online board when you play. With that in mind, I hope you get as many balls as possible stored to secure the ultimate prize. This event is really smelly for those who hope to issue a McGrady card for the next few days, but everyone will like it.

NBA 2K20 is now available on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC and Stadia.

Can you get Galaxy Opal or Diamond Tracy McGrady? How is your team doing today? Let us know in the comments section!