[nba-3-factors-contest-2020-dwell-updates,-highlights,-all-star-weekend-final-results]

%MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac11%

%MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac12%

The deep bombs will fly on Saturday evening at the 3-position NBA 2020 Contest.

%MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac13% %MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac14%

Eight of the best snipers in the league will get the flooring in Chicago in hopes of bringing the trophy dwelling. The guard of the Nets, Joe Harris, is on the lookout to defend his title this calendar year, but there will be many challengers, such as the Star Activity opener Trae Youthful and the 3-position Contest 2018 winner Devin Booker.

%MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac15%

%MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac16%

Can any one dethrone Harris or go backwards? Comply with below for the most recent updates and the greatest moments of the NBA 2020 3-Issue Contest.

Additional: Appreciating the greatness in the Stars this yr

Are living updates of the NBA 3-point contest, highlighted 2020

(All Eastern Situations)

seven: 15 p.m. – Meet your three-stage crew …

Participants of the 3-stage NBA contest

Player Tools Davis Bertans Magicians Devin Booker * Suns Devonte & # 39 Graham Hornets Joe harris Nets Buddy hield Kings Zach LaVine Bulls Damian Lillard * Trail Blazers Duncan Robinson Very hot Deliver young Hawks

Booker named injury substitute for Lillard

NBA 3-place contest regulations, format

The eight members of the three-issue contest will consider photographs with a new format this year. The contest features the five typical locations together the arch with 4 racks of 4 frequent balls (1 stage) and a single ball of revenue (two points), in addition a unique rack of 5 funds balls. Players can choose their beloved spots for dollars ball racks.

For the 2020 version, there will also be two "MTN Dew Zones,quot situated 6 toes powering the 3-issue line. Every zone has a environmentally friendly ball that is really worth a few points. With the addition of these zones, the NBA has improved the time limit from 60 seconds to 70 seconds and the highest rating from 34 factors to 40 points. (You can just take a glance at the new three-level contest layout Right here).

The contest is divided by two rounds with the three players with the highest score of the to start with spherical advancing to the final. The participant with the optimum score in the ultimate round will be crowned as the winner.