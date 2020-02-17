[nba-all-star-activity-scores-up-8%-over-previous-year]

Boosted by a new structure and pregame protection which includes emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant, the 2020 NBA All-Star Activity observed an eight% enhance in Television ratings in contrast to a calendar year in the past, TNT declared Monday.

Crew LeBron squeezed out a thrilling 157-155 gain more than Workforce Giannis in the sport, which averaged 7.3 million viewers across TNT and a simulcast on TBS, according to Nielsen Media Analysis details. Viewership across the nation peaked at an regular of eight million viewers during the industrial-no cost fourth quarter.

In Chicago, which hosted the weekend celebration, the recreation recorded a seven.nine house rating, for each NBA spokesperson Chase Kressel. That’s a 56% improve from a calendar year back, even while the struggling Bulls did not have an All-Star for the third consecutive year.

Pregame coverage, which included tributes to the late Bryant, observed a 19% improve more than previous year. For the second straight night time, TNT’s NBA All-Star Weekend coverage was the most-watched method throughout all of cable television.

Kawhi Leonard received the freshly anointed Kobe Bryant MVP Award after scoring 30 factors on 11-of-18 shooting.