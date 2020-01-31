NBA all-star game players must wear Kobe Bryants # 24 and Gianna Bryants # 2

January 31 (UPI) – The NBA announced on Friday that it will honor the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, with special uniforms for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

As part of a series of tributes to Bryant, his daughter, and the seven others who died in the Sunday helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, the NBA announced that every player on Team Giannis number 24 and every player on Team LeBron will wear the number 24. Second

Kobe Bryant has spent the last 10 seasons of his famous Lakers career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, a talented youth basketball player who wanted to play for UConn in the future, was number 2 in her career.

Any player participating in the NBA All Star Weekend, including the Rising Stars game on February 14th and Saturday night events such as the 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, and Skill Contest, will receive a nine-star patch carry the nine victims of the helicopter crash.

The kit number and patch plan is the second Bryant tribute announced by the league this week. On Thursday, the NBA changed the format for the all-star game to honor Bryant.

Milwaukee Buck’s star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers striker LeBron James, the captains of the All Star game, will select their teams on February 6th. The all-star game takes place in Chicago on February 16.