[nba-all-star-weekend,-as-anticipated,-was-about-honoring-kobe-bryant]

CHICAGO (KABC) — As expected, this All-Star weekend has been mostly about paying tribute to the life of Kobe Bryant.

The initially All-Star MVP award named for him was being handed out Sunday night time. And when the NBA legends gathered for their yearly video game-day brunch Sunday, remembering the lives of Bryant and Commissioner Emeritus David Stern was pretty substantial on the agenda.

It has come to be one of the NBA’s most revered traditions: On the early morning of the NBA All-Star Activity, the league pays tribute to retired players with what is known as the Legends Brunch. It brings alongside one another about 3,000 attendees, and every single 12 months a modern retiree with ties to the game’s host metropolis is honored.

When the match was in Los Angeles two a long time ago, the NBA desired to honor Kobe Bryant.

He declined. He couldn’t show up at. His motive was his daughter Gianna Bryant had a activity that morning.

“That mentioned, to us, almost everything about his priorities,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reported Sunday as he recalled that dialogue with Bryant.

This All-Star weekend is in Michael Jordan’s longtime house of Chicago, which will be highlighted by a recreation the place LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will provide as captains, but it was, predictably and understandably, overshadowed by Bryant.

It is really been a few weeks now because he, 13-year-outdated Gianna and 7 other people were being killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California. And the mourning interval is continue to very energetic, very authentic, incredibly important.

The 1st Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be handed out later on Sunday evening, specified to the player voted as the greatest star of the All-Star Activity, a trophy that Bryant hoisted four occasions.

Jennifer Hudson , wearing the Lakers’ deep purple, performed a pregame tribute to Bryant.

Gamers on James’ crew wore Gianna’s No. two on their jerseys and players on Antetokounmpo’s workforce wore Kobe’s No. 24 on theirs.

And all gamers wore a patch with nine stars, a person for each individual victim of the crash.

Every person at the All-Star Match on Sunday acquired a 24-website page tribute posted by Athletics Illustrated devoted to Bryant’s occupation.

On the past web page of text, just before the again address, was a quotation from Jordan: “I beloved Kobe – He was like a very little brother to me,” it commenced. Future to that estimate was a image, Bryant guarding Jordan in 1997, sticking his tongue out a great deal in the similar way that the Bulls’ guard normally did.

And in James’ locker space before the activity, his team’s cheer coming out of the publish-chalk-speak huddle wanted no explanation: “Mamba on 3!,” they yelled. “Just one! Two! 3! Mamba!”

It’s a doubly somber time for the NBA, because the league is also coming to grips with the Jan. 1 death of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern, the individual credited for taking a fledgling league and turning it into one particular of the planet’s most highly effective athletics brand names, a multi-billion-greenback entity with a get to that touches nearly each and every outpost on earth. Stern was remembered as nicely at the Legends Brunch, and Silver drew a parallel amongst Bryant and his former manager.

“Just as a reminder: Who a lot more embodies the spirit of All-Star than Kobe? … He normally performed really hard. He failed to treatment if it was an All-Star sport,” Silver stated. “And I believe that is what he and David experienced in frequent. They always competed. They believed in the ability of sporting activities. They thought in successful and they believed it was important to normally give their all. And I consider that’s why their losses have resonated with so lots of individuals all over the entire world.”

Magic Johnson, like Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, experienced been hired two yrs in the past to introduce Bryant at the Legends Brunch, the one that Bryant couldn’t go to since his daughter had a match that morning.

On Sunday, Johnson ultimately got his opportunity to converse at the celebration and spend tribute to Bryant. He instructed the story about how, ahead of Bryant was drafted in 1996, Jerry West named him to say that he experienced observed the finest draft work out that he could recall.

He was talking of Bryant’s work out.

“And I reported, ‘Really,”’ said Johnson, who also paid out tribute to Stern and Bryant at United Heart prior to Sunday’s match by addressing enthusiasts. “He said, Yes, this man named Kobe Bryant. Just was outstanding in his exercise and we’re going to do all the things we can to draft him.”

The relaxation is background. Bryant arrived to the Lakers in a draft-night time trade and played there for 20 a long time, winning 5 titles. Johnson said he was promptly amazed with Bryant’s do the job ethic, how he would function for two hours before follow and then go by means of another two-hour session with the staff.

“Which is who Kobe Bryant was,” Johnson mentioned. “He was usually wondering about How can I get much better? How can I direct my staff to victory?’ And when you believe about him scoring 81 points in a video game, only next to Wilt Chamberlain, and then 5 NBA championships, and then to rating 60 details in his past recreation – that was almost certainly the greatest point I have at any time viewed from any athlete. He reported, ‘Hey, I am likely to go out Mamba-fashion.”’

The brunch compensated tribute this year to 4 folks: Usa Basketball controlling director Jerry Colangelo been given the Life time Accomplishment award, freshly retired three-time NBA champion and Chicago indigenous Dwyane Wade been given the Local community Ambassador award, retired WNBA participant and another Chicago native Cappie Pondexter was the Hometown Hero receiver, and longtime Chicago Bulls star and six-time NBA winner Scottie Pippen was the Legend of the Year.

Pippen was at his Los Angeles home when he received the news on Jan. 26 about Bryant.

“It was a bizarre early morning,” Pippen explained. “And I’m nonetheless right now regretting that I didn’t get a possibility to convey to Kobe Bryant how great he actually was.”