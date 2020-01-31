NBA All-Stars wear Kobe’s No. 24 and Gianna’s No. 2

The All Stars of the NBA will play this year with Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in their minds and in their shirts.

So, soon: No. 24 Giannis Antetokounmpo and No. 2, LeBron James.

As part of what will be a long series of tribute to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced on Friday that every player of Team Giannis will wear 24 on his shirts this year during the All-Star Game and every player of Team LeBron will 2 wear.

Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a jersey No. 24. Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and an excellent young player, wore No. 2 on her sweater.

All players participating in the All-Star Weekend in Chicago – including the Rising Stars game February 14 and Saturday night events such as the 3-point game, slam dunk game and skill game – will wear a nine-star patch to the nine victims of the Sunday helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The patches for February 14 and 15 will also bear the numbers 2 and 24. The patches for the All-Star Game will be slightly different, with only the nine stars, since players already wear the numbers.

The decision means that almost every All-Star is sure to wear a different number than normal. The only All-Star who regularly wears 2 or 24 is Kawhi Leonard, who wears No. 2 for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Antetokounmpo and James, the leaders of the February 16 game in Chicago, will pick their teams next Thursday.

“It has been a tough week for Kobe,” said Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo for the first time – which Bryant never met, but was a big fan and hoped to meet him at All-Star Weekend this year. “Just go through it, it was hard.”

The plan for the jersey numbers is the second known Bryant-related tribute planned for the All-Star Game this year. The NBA has changed the format and adds 24 – the last number of Bryant – to the score of the leading team after three quarters to set a goal score. The first team to achieve that goal score wins the game.

The patches will pay tribute to John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan, in addition to the Bryants. The group was on their way to a basketball tournament where Gianna Bryant was playing when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed. There were no survivors.

There have been many jersey-related tributes in the days since the crash. The Connecticut women’s basketball team showed a No. 2 jersey for Gianna Bryant – she was a big UConn fan and hoped to play there once – on the couch for a game against the US national team earlier this week. Washington Capitals hockey star Alex Ovechkin took the ice in a No. 24 jersey this week as a tribute to Bryant; Ovechkin usually carries No. 8, the number that Bryant used in his first 10 years with the Lakers.

A number of NBA players have announced that they will no longer wear 8 or 24 as a tribute. All-Star Joel Embiid of Philadelphia decided earlier this week to play in a jersey No. 24 instead of his usual No. 21, his way of showing respect to Bryant. Atlanta All-Star Trae Young, who idolized Bryant, started a game in jersey No. 8 on Sunday before returning to his usual No. 11.

Bryant is the No. 4 scorer in the history of NBA and was an 18-time All-Star after a 20-year career, all with the Los Angeles Lakers. He started 15 of those All-Star Games, a record that will be passed this year when James starts his 16th.

Bryant – still the youngest All-Star in competition history – was All-Star MVP four times and gave birth to Bob Pettit for the most ever. The 38 all-star steels from Bryant are a new record.