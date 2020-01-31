NBA announces plans for Kobe Bryant tribute during All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK – The NBA and Players Association of the competition ensure that the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago continues to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The former Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash last weekend and together with Nike the All-Star Game Team will wear LeBron [James] who bears the number 2 in honor of Gianna , while Team Giannis [Antetokounmpo] wears no. 24 from Bryant.

“I think it’s great,” said Bulls coach Jim Boylen on Friday. “I think we are all still hurting the death of Kobe Bryant. I think it’s a great sign of respect. I think the competition has done well. It’s a difficult situation.”

In addition to the jersey numbers, both teams wear patches on the jersey with nine stars, representing the nine who died during the crash.

The February 16th competition at the United Center is not the only event the NBA will use to honor Bryant.

Players participating in the Rising Stars Game on Friday nights all wear jersey patches with the numbers 2 and 24 in the center, surrounded by nine stars. That patch is also worn in Saturday activities, such as the Dunk Contest and Three-Point Contest.

The NBA is also expected to announce other tributes that they have planned as the weekend approaches.

In and out

Boylen was proud that Wendell Carter Jr. was selected by the coaches to play in the Rising Stars Game, but unfortunately the sophomore big man will miss it because of the injured judge only with whom he has been set aside.

“I think Wendell is respected by the coaches,” said Boylen. “I think they see what we know and we feel his toughness, physicality, ability to play the game at both ends. His engine. They see the defensive numbers when he is in the game and when he is not. “

The Bulls hoped Coby White could sneak in, but that wasn’t allowed.

One and Dunn

Losing the first guard Kris Dunn to a right knee injury during the opening possession of the Brooklyn game was less than ideal, especially after watching Nets guard Kyrie Irving and then the Bulls flare for 27 first half.

Boylen thought that Dunn’s defense changed play.

“I will be shocked if he is not on one of these [all] defensive teams,” said Boylen. “He’s an all-defensive defender if I’ve ever seen one, and I’ve seen a few … Paul George, Kawhi Leonard.”