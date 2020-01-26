NBA Bulls lose Finnish attacker Markkanen for four to six weeks | Sports

Chicago Bulls striker Lauri Markkanen (right) will take a break before resuming basketball. Full return is expected between February 21st and March 6th. – Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

The Chicago Bulls striker Lauri Markkanen, the striker of the Chicago Bulls, must take at least four to six weeks off on Friday, the NBA team said.

The 22-year-old Finnish 7-foot (2.13 m) was subjected to an MRI examination on his right hip on Thursday, which showed an early stress reaction in the pelvis.

Markkanen, the seventh choice in the 2017 NBA draft, will take a break before resuming basketball activities. Full return is expected between February 21st and March 6th.

Markkanen averages 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in 46 starts for the Bulls, who finished tenth in the Eastern Conference with 17 to 29 – 2 1/2 games behind Brooklyn for last place in the playoffs.

In the past two seasons with the bulls, Markkanen has averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

His 35-point win against Charlotte in a season opener defeat was the Bulls’ highest season opener since Michael Jordan in 1995. – AFP