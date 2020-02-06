Clint Capela was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. (Sean Gardner / Getty)

The night before another blockbuster swap went down in MLB, the first deal was lost before Thursday’s NBA trading deadline – and it was a big one.

As part of a massive four-team deal, athletic Big Man Clint Capela will travel to the Atlanta Hawks and shooting swingman Robert Covington will come to the Rockets in Houston.

For the rest of the deal, the Rockets Jordan Bell, the Hawks Nene Hilario, the Timberwolves Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt and Brooklyn’s 2020 selections on Atlanta and the Nuggets Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates -Diop and a future selection of the first round from Houston.

In Covington, one of the most coveted works that was still available before the deadline due to its skill and relatively low salary, the Rockets have another player who can expand the ground, which unlike most works on Houston’s roster, does Defense can play. It’s a bold move since the Rockets no longer have a proven center on their roster, but Houston general manager Daryl Morey will likely try to add a veteran to a deal or sign someone who will be bought up.

In Capela, the Hawks get a versatile center that can play well with its athletic young core of Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter. Even though Atlanta isn’t off the off-season hunt this season, the takeover of Capela is a sign of her fans and list that the Hawks prefer serious competitions sooner rather than later.

For the Nuggets and Timberwolves, the deal won’t have much of an impact on their teams this year, as the players they switched and received are mostly second and third stringers with minimal value. That said, the first round the Timberwolves received as part of the deal could help them track Golden State Point Guard D’Angelo Russell.

