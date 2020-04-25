NBA facility will begin reopening on Friday

Miami—Knowing the situation, NBA players will be allowed to return to the team training facility from Friday if the local government does not have a home-based order prohibiting such movements.

All the training will be voluntary and individual sessions, as the League’s directives were not publicly announced, according to people who spoke to the Associated Press anonymously.

Group practices are not yet allowed. Also, teams are not yet allowed to organize face-to-face workouts.

The NBA move does not indicate an imminent return to the game. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said several times that the league does not anticipate [at the earliest] to be able to determine whether the season can be restarted by some time in May.

The NBA interrupted the season on March 11. I ordered the team to close the practice facility on March 19th. It was then “in line with the rapidly evolving situation of coronaviruses, in line with evolving advice from medical professionals on how to do it. Promote personal and public health while minimizing the spread of the virus. “

However, Georgia and Oklahoma may allow certain businesses to resume as certain states and local governments begin to relax restrictions on personal mobility, and some cities in Florida may soon follow. — The NBA has determined that it is time for players to return to their practices Courts are limited.

For urban teams who are unable to make such returns for home orders, the NBA said it would be useful to find an “alternative arrangement.”

