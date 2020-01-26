NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California

NBA legend Kobe ByrantThe 41-year-old was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

He and four others died when his private helicopter crashed and killed everyone on board.

TMZ first reported on the news, which has since been confirmed by several sales outlets. According to TMZ, eyewitnesses heard the helicopter’s engine stutter shortly before the crash. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

A local student newspaper, Pepperdine Graphic, posted a photo of the smoker site.

#BREAKING: A fatal helicopter crash in #Calabasas. @lacfd reports 5 injuries at the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/60h7MmxAf1

– Pepperdine Graphic (@PeppGraphic) January 26, 2020

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, should not have been on board. He is survived by Vanessa and four daughters: Gianna. Natalia. Bianca, and capriwho was born in June 2019.

Kobe is considered one of the best NBA players of all time and fourth in the NBA in the regular season and in the postseason.

The LA Lakers pulled both jerseys, numbers 8 and 24, out of the tournament and made him the only NBA player to receive this award.

He made 18 all-star teams in his 20-year career, won 5 NBA championships, 2 NBS finals MPVs, and was the league MVP in 2008.

Move the game forward @KingJames. Respect my brother ???????? # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Image:

Getty Images

