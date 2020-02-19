[NBA Legend Tim Duncan Becomes Initially Main Athlete to Endorse a Prospect With Bloomberg Advert]

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan became the to start with main athlete to endorse a applicant in the 2020 presidential election cycle, showing in a 30-next advertisement for previous New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s campaign.

The Virgin Islands indigenous claimed he’s endorsing the billionaire because of his reduction do the job when two Group 5 hurricanes hit the Caribbean islands in 2017.

“Food and h2o were operating small and people today on the islands necessary support,” Duncan mentioned in the advert. “His group, amid numerous other folks, acted speedy to aid in feeding, garments, and getting people today to security. And in this, Mike Bloomberg confirmed his genuine compassion for assisting those people in want.”

As a participant, Duncan was greatly regarded as quiet and reserved, almost never speaking to the media about social and political triggers. But Spurs head mentor Gregg Popovich, who coached Duncan all through his career, has been a single of the few NBA coaches to discuss often about his distain for President Donald Trump.

The 15-time NBA All-Star has been an assistant mentor for the San Antonio Spurs due to the fact July 2019 subsequent his retirement from actively playing basketball four yrs in the past. Duncan, who performed all 19 of his NBA seasons with the Spurs, is at the moment a finalist for the 2020 NBA Corridor of Fame course.

Bloomberg was the very last candidate to be part of in the 2020 Democratic key, and on Wednesday, he will take part in his initial debate on the marketing campaign trail in Nevada at 9 p.m. EST.