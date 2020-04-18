NBA players will receive 25% less in payments starting May 15

NBA players will see 25% of their pay cut on May 15, the first direct payout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was finalized on Friday at a governor’s meeting and was made in concert with the National Association of Basketball Players.

Players will be paid in full on May 1. The pay cut has been expected for some time in response to the NBA’s arrest that began on March 11 and has no end in sight. The regular season was set to end on Wednesday, with 259 games still played, but none have been officially called.

“Through this agreement and in order to provide players with a more gradual pay reduction schedule, the 25% partial reductions will begin with payouts twice a month for players due May 15,” the NBA said in a statement. .

The NBA playoffs would have started on Saturday. If none of the 259 games remaining in the regular season is played, league players would lose about $ 800 million in gross salary.

Performing 25% of the checks on May 15 and probably the controls of June 1 and 15 would not have to be played from then on would result in 40 players missing in the league millions of dollars in each pay period.

The pay reduction provides for what the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players describes as a “Force Majeure Event” – the legal term for unforeseen circumstances, such as an epidemic or a pandemic. By the CBA, players could lose 1.08% of their annual salary for each game that is canceled.

By removing a little money, you can reduce the amount of time it takes players later to cancel games.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is set to speak to reporters later on Friday.