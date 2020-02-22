[nba-roundup:-doncic,-kleber-have-mavs-previous-magic]



Feb 21, 2020 Orlando, Florida, United states of america Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) shoots more than Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) all through the second fifty percent at Amway Middle. Obligatory Credit score: Kim Klement-United states of america Today Sports activities

February 22, 2020

Luka Doncic scored 33 factors, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out eight helps, Maxi Kleber scored a vocation-substantial 26 points off the bench, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the host Orlando Magic 122-106 on Friday.

Kleber did significantly of his damage in the fourth quarter, hitting 3 of four 3-issue attempts and scoring 12 details in the frame. His effort ignited a significant remaining 12 minutes for the Mavericks, who had been dominant in the opening and closing periods.

Kristaps Porzingis recorded 24 details and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway completed with 16 factors and 6 rebounds.

Evan Fournier scored a team 28 points which includes five three-ideas, for the Magic, and Nikola Vucevic additional 27 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals. Terrence Ross finished with 19 details, despite the fact that he made only 5 of 16 from the discipline.

Boston Celtics 127 – Minnesota Timberwolves 117

Gordon Hayward scored a game-high 29 details and Boston performed sturdy defense down the stretch to maintain off Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis chipped in with 25 apiece as the Celtics came out of the All-Star crack to earn their fourth highway sport in the final five. Boston has received 12 of 14 total.

Malik Beasley had 27 details to rate the Timberwolves, who were being without the need of star middle Karl-Anthony Towns, out with a sprained left wrist. Minnesota missing for the 16th time in its very last 17 online games.

Los Angeles Lakers 117 – Memphis Grizzlies 105

LeBron James scored a video game-large 32 points, and Los Angeles defeated traveling to Memphis.

Anthony Davis sustained a bruised calf in the to start with quarter but remained in to add 28 details, 13 rebounds and seven of the Lakers’ 14 blocked pictures. Avery Bradley added 14 factors and three steals as the Lakers received their fourth in a row.

Josh Jackson scored 20 details on 9-of-12 capturing to guide the Grizzlies, who shed for the second time in as numerous evenings. Rookie Ja Morant experienced 17 points, and Brandon Clarke and Gorgui Dieng every amassed 14 points and 10 rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans 128 – Portland Path Blazers 115

Zion Williamson scored 25 details and Jrue Getaway recorded 20 points, nine helps and four steals as New Orleans accomplished a four-sport time sweep of host Portland.

Brandon Ingram extra 16 factors and six assists for the Pelicans, who have gained seven of their earlier 10 game titles. Lonzo Ball experienced 15 factors and 7 helps, Josh Hart added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Nicolo Melli also scored 13 for New Orleans.

CJ McCollum registered 27 details, matched his vocation high of 10 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds for the Path Blazers, who performed devoid of All-Star taking pictures guard Damian Lillard (groin). Carmelo Anthony scored 20 factors and Hassan Whiteside included 19 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked pictures for Portland, which missing its 3rd straight recreation.

San Antonio Spurs 113 – Utah Jazz 104

Dejounte Murray poured in 23 factors to lead six teammates in double-figure scoring as San Antonio defeated Utah in Salt Lake City in the 1st activity for both groups following the All-Star split.

DeMar DeRozan strike for 18 details for San Antonio whilst LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills every single extra 15, Derrick White experienced 14 and Bryn Forbes scored 13. The Spurs have received two straight games just after dropping the initial 5 on their yearly Rodeo Street Vacation. The journey ends Sunday in Oklahoma Metropolis.

Emmanuel Mudiay and Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 18 points each Gobert also grabbed 14 rebounds for his 43rd double-double this time. Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic extra 15 details for Utah, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 12 details. The Jazz had a 4-game acquire streak snapped.

Cleveland Cavaliers 113 – Washington Wizards 108

Collin Sexton scored 25 points as Cleveland posted a victory around host Washington, creating J.B. Bickerstaff a winner in his Cavaliers head-coaching debut.

Cedi Osman had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland extra 15 details for Cleveland, which has received two in a row following dropping 13 of its former 14 game titles.

Bradley Beal scored 26 factors on 9-of-28 shooting for Washington, which had gained 5 of its prior 7 as it vies for an Jap Meeting playoff place. Beal has recorded 13 straight online games with at minimum 25 details.

Indiana Pacers 106 – New York Knicks 98

T.J. Warren scored 27 points as traveling to Indiana overcame a sluggish start and shaky end to record a victory around New York.

Domantas Sabonis posted his 42nd double-double (24 details, 13 rebounds) for the Pacers, who shot 41 p.c all round and received their 2nd straight match next a time-high six-video game shedding streak. Reserve Doug McDermott extra 14 factors, Malcolm Brogdon contributed 11. Victor Oladipo concluded with 8 points in very little much more than 25 minutes just before exiting with again soreness.

Bobby Portis scored 19 factors to direct the Knicks, who misplaced their 3rd straight sport and could not rally from a 22-level deficit. Rookie RJ Barrett added 17 details and Frank Ntilikina contributed 14 but primary scorer Julius Randle was held to 7 points as New York shot 43.two %.

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder 113 – Denver Nuggets 101

Chris Paul created four three-tips as aspect of a 29-level outing to guide Oklahoma City to a victory above browsing Denver.

Steven Adams recorded 19 factors, 17 rebounds and matched his season best of 4 steals as Oklahoma Town won for the 11th time in the earlier 14 video games. Danilo Gallinari added 15 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 11 details, 9 rebounds and nine helps as the Thunder halted a seven-game shedding streak when experiencing the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic scored 32 factors on 12-of-15 capturing as Denver dropped its second straight contest following a four-match profitable streak. Jamal Murray additional 21 points, and Will Barton registered 16 points and nine rebounds.

Toronto Raptors 118 – Phoenix Suns 101

Pascal Siakam scored 37 points — 25 in the first 50 % — and grabbed 12 rebounds as Toronto defeated going to Phoenix. The Raptors have gained 16 of their previous 17 video games.

Serge Ibaka added 16 points for the Raptors, who have received 8 straight residence online games. Fred VanVleet chipped in with 14 factors, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for Toronto, Terence Davis II experienced 14 details off the bench, Kyle Lowry had 13 details and 10 assists, OG Anunoby contributed 12 points, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 10.

Devin Booker scored 21 details and experienced 8 assists for the Suns, who have dropped seven of 9. Deandre Ayton contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ricky Rubio had 13 points and 9 helps, and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 11 points.

–Field Level Media