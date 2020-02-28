[nba-roundup:-harris-carries-limited-handed-sixers]



Feb 27, 2020 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United states of america Philadelphia 76ers ahead Tobias Harris (12) shoots in entrance of New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (nine) during the to start with quarter at Wells Fargo Heart. Monthly bill Streicher-United states Today Sporting activities

Tobias Harris scored 34 factors to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to carry the shorter-handed Philadelphia 76ers previous the going to New York Knicks, 115-106, on Thursday.

Al Horford had 15 details, nine assists and 7 boards, and Shake Milton scored 19 points as the Sixers improved to a league-best 28-two at home. Milton strike all 5 of his 3-level makes an attempt, although Horford strike all four.

Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz had 11 each individual for the Sixers, who performed devoid of wounded All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). The 76ers swept the four-activity season collection from the Knicks.

Julius Randle paced the Knicks with 30 factors and 10 rebounds, although Maurice Harkless scored 17 factors, RJ Barrett included 15 and Elfrid Payton had 18 points and 12 assists. The Knicks have missing six in a row.

Pacers 106, Path Blazers 100

Domantas Sabonis overcame early foul issues to collect 20 factors and 11 rebounds as Indiana recorded a victory above Portland in Indianapolis.

Sabonis, whose father, Arvydas, performed for the Trail Blazers, posted his 45th double-double of the period right after playing just 8 minutes in the to start with half. Sabonis picked up his third foul early in the second quarter on a charge versus ahead Caleb Swanigan.

Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon experienced 17 factors, and Victor Oladipo added 15 in his return from a two-video game absence due to a back injuries. T.J. Warren also had 15 details for the Pacers, who have received four of their earlier five contests subsequent a period-lengthy six-match losing streak.

Thunder 112, Kings 108

Danilo Gallinari scored 24 factors, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extra 20 as Oklahoma Metropolis beat visiting Sacramento.

Chris Paul extra 17 details and 7 helps, and Steven Adams contributed 15 factors and 7 rebounds. The Thunder received their fifth straight recreation and 14th in the past 17. Dennis Schroder recorded 13 factors and 7 helps, and Nerlens Noel experienced 10 details and seven rebounds for the Thunder.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 factors, and Harry Giles III additional 19 as Sacramento experienced a a few-match winning streak halted. Nemanja Bjelica recorded 18 points and 9 rebounds, Buddy Hield experienced 15 details on five three-tips even though Bogdan Bogdanovic and Alex Len added 11 points apiece.

–Field Level Media