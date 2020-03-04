[nba-roundup:-levert-scores-fifty-one-as-nets-major-celts-in-ot]



Mar 3, 2020 Boston, Massachusetts, United states of america Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives versus Boston Celtics point guard Carsen Edwards (four) during time beyond regulation at TD Backyard. Obligatory Credit score: Greg M. Cooper-Usa Now Sports

March 4, 2020

Caris LeVert scored a job-high 51 details, 37 from the fourth quarter on, as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 21 factors down to stun the host Boston Celtics 129-120 in extra time Tuesday.

LeVert shot 17 of 26 from the subject and scored all 11 of the Nets’ factors in the excess time period as they overcame 21 turnovers to snap a 4-activity shedding streak. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot included 16 factors off the bench for Brooklyn.

Jaylen Brown experienced 22 factors, and Kemba Walker scored 21 in his return from five online games missed with a knee damage for the Celtics, who have shed back again-to-again games for the initially time since Jan. 16-18.

The Nets scored a franchise-document 51 details in the fourth quarter to prevail over a 71-50 deficit with six: 28 remaining in the 3rd quarter. They entered the fourth down 84-67.

Los Angeles Lakers 120 – Philadelphia 76ers 107

Anthony Davis had 37 factors, 13 rebounds and four steals as Los Angeles defeated Philadelphia, who misplaced its ninth consecutive highway recreation.

Davis converted 13 of 19 pictures from the ground, including 4 of 5 from three-stage selection. LeBron James contributed 22 factors for the Lakers, who have gained 9 of their last 10 game titles. The 76ers dropped their ninth straight highway video game.

Glenn Robinson III scored 25 points to lead the 76ers, and Tobias Harris added 18. The Lakers outshot the Sixers 53.five p.c to 44.seven % from the ground.

Los Angeles Clippers 109 – Oklahoma Town Thunder 94

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 factors to elevate Los Angeles to a gain at Oklahoma Town.

The victory was the fifth consecutive for the Clippers, their 2nd-longest successful streak of the year. Through the streak, Los Angeles has averaged 120.six details per game.

The Thunder have dropped back again-to-again game titles. Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 24 points, like 13 in the initial fifty percent.

Minnesota Timberwolves 139 – New Orleans Pelicans 134

Malik Beasley scored 28 factors and D’Angelo Russell additional 23 to guide eight Minnesota players in double figures through a acquire at New Orleans.

James Johnson scored 19, Juancho Hernangomez had 16, rookie Naz Reid had his initial double-double with 13 factors and a vocation-higher 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which built 14 of 34 three-position makes an attempt and shot 55.7 per cent from the ground. Jordan McLaughlin scored 13 points, and Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie had 11 just about every.

Jrue Vacation experienced 27 factors and 12 helps, Lonzo Ball scored 26, rookie Zion Williamson scored 25, Brandon Ingram had 24, Josh Hart 11 and Derrick Favors contributed 10 apiece for the Pelicans.

San Antonio Spurs 104 – Charlotte Hornets 103

San Antonio overcame a horrid starting with out its coach and then held on with out scoring in the final two minutes of a slender victory over host Charlotte.

With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missing the activity, the Spurs gained 21 factors from Dejounte Murray to earn a night time just after a residence loss to Indiana. Terry Rozier topped the Hornets with 20 factors.

Popovich was absent from the sport because of to what the team termed as particular company. Assistant mentor Tim Duncan, a legendary former participant for San Antonio, directed the Spurs.

Toronto Raptors 123 – Phoenix Suns 114

Pascal Siakam scored 33 details, and browsing Toronto rallied earlier Phoenix to conclude a three-activity dropping streak.

The Raptors trailed by 17 details during the 2nd quarter and were driving by 7 at halftime prior to using a a single-stage lead into the fourth quarter.

Kyle Lowry included 28 factors for the Raptors, who have received 6 straight meetings with the Suns. Devin Booker scored 22 factors for Phoenix, who have shed 4 straight.

Golden Condition Warriors 116 – Denver Nuggets 110

Andrew Wiggins experienced 22 details and 10 assists as checking out Golden Condition beat Denver.

Eric Paschall also scored 22 whilst Marquese Chriss scored 16 factors, Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole had 15 apiece, and Dragan Bender added 14 for Golden State. The Warriors outscored Denver 67-36 to end the recreation to get just their seventh road gain of the year.

Denver’s Paul Millsap experienced 18 factors and nine rebounds in his return to the lineup right after sitting out 1 video game due to an ankle harm. Will Barton also had 18 factors. Nikola Jokic completed with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Sacramento Kings 133 – Washington Wizards 126

Harry Giles III broke a late tie with consecutive baskets as host Sacramento defeat Washington.

De’Aaron Fox had a workforce-significant 31 details for the Kings, who led by as several as 28 details in the next quarter before blowing it in a 3rd period of time that observed Sacramento head mentor Luke Walton ejected.

The Wizards applied a 46-point third-quarter explosion to rally into a 95-all tie and the game was deadlocked at 97 and 99 in advance of Giles’ two big baskets gave the Kings the lead for very good. Washington’s Bradley Beal completed with 35 details and 8 assists.

–Field Amount Media