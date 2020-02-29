[nba-roundup:-thunder’s-streak-ends-in-blowout-reduction-to-bucks]



Feb 28, 2020 Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Usa Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket towards Oklahoma Town Thunder center Nerlens Noel (9) in the next 50 % at Fiserv Discussion board. Michael McLoone-United states Now Sporting activities

February 29, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-86 residence blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

It was the Bucks’ 3rd get of 40 or extra details, tying the NBA file for most these types of games in a time. The margin narrowly missed becoming the most significant in the NBA this period. The Los Angeles Clippers beat Atlanta by 49 earlier this season.

The Bucks, who received their fifth straight match coming out of the All-Star crack, hit 21 3-ideas, their most of the year. Each Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton hit four from behind the arc. They each and every concluded with 14 factors, as did Bucks teammate George Hill.

Oklahoma Metropolis was without the need of next-primary scorer Danilo Gallinari, who has not played in the 2nd night time of a back-to-back given that November. Chris Paul scored 18 factors, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extra 11 for the Thunder, who had a five-game successful streak snapped.

Los Angeles Clippers 132 – Denver Nuggets 103

Paul George scored a activity-substantial 24 factors, and Los Angeles hammered browsing Denver.

George, who struggled offensively in the past two games with 11 and 7 factors, linked on six of 8 3-ideas and 9 of 15 total from the floor, as the Clippers received their 3rd straight video game.

Kawhi Leonard contributed 19 details, Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Lou Williams completed with 17 factors for Los Angeles, which experienced 7 players rating in double figures. Williams hit five of 7 shots from driving the arc.

New Orleans Pelicans 116 – Cleveland Cavaliers 104

Rookie Zion Williamson scored 24 points for his 10th consecutive game with at the very least 20, and host New Orleans routed Cleveland for its third get in four online games since the All-Star break.

Brandon Ingram scored 29, Jrue Holiday getaway included 22 and E’Twaun Moore and Nicolo Melli had 10 every single for the Pelicans, who had been enjoying their initially dwelling game in 15 times and began a 3-game homestand around 5 days.

Collin Sexton tied his vocation-substantial with 31 points to guide the Cavaliers, who are just 17-42 but entered the game with a 3-1 record beneath coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took above when John Beilein resigned throughout the All-Star split.

Miami Heat 126 – Dallas Mavericks 118

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, and Duncan Robinson additional 24 to lead host Miami previous Dallas and operate its household record to 24-four.

Dallas guard Seth Curry experienced a job-substantial 37 details. The young brother of Warriors star Stephen Curry, he created 13 of 15 tries from the flooring, including 8 of nine on 3-tips, with the 8 can make marking a career higher.

Miami bought 16 points each individual from Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, and Warmth middle Bam Adebayo experienced 14 factors and 11 rebounds for his 35th double-double of the time. Kristaps Porzingis had 24 details and 13 rebounds for Dallas.

Orlando Magic 136 – Minnesota Timberwolves 125

Terrence Ross scored 19 of his time-substantial 33 points in the fourth quarter as host Orlando handed Minnesota its 19th loss in 21 games.

Ross built 7 3-ideas and Nikola Vucevic recorded his workforce-best 31st double-double (27 factors, 10 helps) this year for the Magic, who have received 5 of 6 following shedding 8 of their prior 9. Aaron Gordon included his initially career triple-double with 17 details, a vocation-high 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

D’Angelo Russell scored 12 of his team-higher 28 factors in the initial quarter, and Juan Hernangomez included 18 details and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Sacramento Kings 104 – Memphis Grizzlies 101

De’Aaron Fox returned from a a person-activity absence to rating a group-substantial 25 points, and Sacramento survived a frantic complete to report a gain in excess of host Memphis.

Enjoying the next night of a again-to-back again, the Kings rallied from an early 12-point deficit to dominate a vast majority of the last three quarters to make a 2nd acquire in three tries from Memphis this year, clinching the time collection.

Despite obtaining a period-large 32 factors from Dillon Brooks and a career-significant 25 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas, the personal injury-riddled Grizzlies shed their fifth straight.

Utah Jazz 129 – Washington Wizards 119

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 factors, and host Utah held off Bradley Beal and Washington to conclusion a 4-sport losing streak.

Beal led all scorers with 42 factors on 17-of-33 shooting and extra 10 assists for Washington, which has misplaced 4 of five because the All-Star split. He notched his 10th 40-stage sport of the period and his 17th consecutive sport with 25 of more points, tying the franchise document set by Walt Bellamy in 1961-62.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 factors for Utah, and Jordan Clarkson added 20.

Atlanta Hawks 141 – Brooklyn Nets 118

John Collins totaled 33 factors and 13 rebounds, and host Atlanta pushed Brooklyn into eighth put in the Japanese Conference with a victory.

Collins recorded his ninth game with at the very least 30 details this period, and his sport-large rebound complete served the Hawks to a commanding 52-38 edge on the boards. Rookie Cam Reddish scored 17 of his occupation-substantial 26 points in the 3rd quarter. Trae Young collected 22 points and 14 assists for his 25th double.

Spencer Dinwiddie gathered 24 factors and 13 helps but shot six of 16 from the floor as the Nets shed for the fourth time in five online games considering that the All-Star split. Caris LeVert and Joe Harris additional 18 points apiece for the Nets, who shot 45.seven percent and hit 18 3-pointers.

Charlotte Hornets 99 – Toronto Raptors 96

Terry Rozier designed a person absolutely free throw to crack a tie with two.one seconds to perform as Charlotte defeated host Toronto.

Rozier concluded with 18 details. Devonte’ Graham also scored 18 details for the Hornets, who have won two in a row. Miles Bridges had 17 factors, P.J. Washington 15 and Bismack Biyombo 13 factors and 11 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam had 24 details — 14 in the 3rd quarter — and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who have dropped two in a row. Norman Powell, who experienced skipped the preceding nine video games with a broken finger, scored 22. Kyle Lowry had 21 factors and OG Anunoby had 16 details and 9 rebounds.

Pistons 113, Suns 111

Derrick Rose poured in 31 points as browsing Detroit snapped a seven-recreation getting rid of streak by edging Phoenix.

The Pistons hadn’t gained because Feb. 5, at house, also in opposition to Phoenix. Christian Wooden provided 19 details, nine rebounds, 5 helps and a few steals, although Brandon Knight contributed 19 points off the bench. Svi Mykhailiuk tossed in 13 details and made four helps.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists, while DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Rubio contributed 16 factors, 13 helps and six rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 13 factors and five helps.

–Field Degree Media