[nba-roundup:-westbrook-scores-forty-one-as-rockets-edge-celtics-in-ot]



Feb 29, 2020 Boston, Massachusetts, United states of america Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook () drives earlier Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) all through the next quarter at TD Yard. Winslow Townson-Usa Nowadays Sports

March one, 2020

Russell Westbrook scored a game-substantial 41 points, and James Harden discovered redemption from a bad shooting night with two no cost throws with 24.3 seconds remaining in extra time as the Houston Rockets capped a season sweep of the host Boston Celtics with a 111-110 gain Saturday.

Harden scored 21 details on just seven-of-24 capturing and committed five turnovers. But his cost-free throws, just his second and third of the video game, gave Houston the guide. The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown sank the buzzer-beating three-pointer that compelled extra time, corralling a loose ball immediately after Jayson Tatum skipped two totally free throws, the 2nd 1 intentionally, with five.one seconds still left and Boston trailing 104-101.

Westbrook and Harden blended for 12 rebounds and 13 assists, while Robert Covington chipped in16 factors and 16 rebounds for Houston, which followed 6-for-22 three-position taking pictures in the very first 50 % with seven-for-15 shooting from powering the arc in the 3rd to erase a 17-position deficit. P.J. Tucker added 13 rebounds.

Tatum paired 32 details with 13 rebounds for Boston, while Brown added 22 points. Marcus Clever scored 26 for the Celtics, who obtained 15 rebounds and 3 blocks from Daniel Theis.

Memphis Grizzlies 105 – Los Angeles Lakers 88

Ja Morant recorded 27 factors and matched his vocation higher of 14 helps, and host Memphis snapped a 5-game losing streak even though ending Los Angeles’ 7-activity earn string.

Dillon Brooks scored 24 details, and Jonas Valanciunas additional 22 details and 20 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who salvaged the ultimate of 4 conferences towards the Lakers this season. It was the second straight 20-rebound hard work for Valanciunas.

LeBron James experienced 19 details, 10 assists and 8 rebounds for Los Angeles, which noticed its seven-match winning streak occur to an conclusion. Anthony Davis had 15 details and 9 rebounds, and the 88 details are a season minimal for the Lakers.

Atlanta Hawks 129 – Portland Path Blazers 117

Trae Youthful led a well balanced attack with his 26th double-double of the time and paced Atlanta to a gain above visiting Portland.

Young had 25 details — like 10-for-10 from the line — and 15 helps and was a person of 6 Atlanta gamers who scored in double figures. The Hawks also got 24 details and 10 rebounds from John Collins, his 19th double-double.

Portland was led by C.J. McCollum with 35 factors. The Path Blazers also got 21 details and 13 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside and 15 factors from Gary Trent Jr.

New York Knicks 125 – Chicago Bulls 115

Mitchell Robinson scored 23 points, Julius Randle extra 22 points and each gamers snagged 10 rebounds, aiding host New York snap a six-video game getting rid of streak with a victory from Chicago.

New York opened a five-activity homestand with its initially acquire at Madison Sq. Backyard considering the fact that Feb. 6. The Knicks are just 9-20 at residence this year.

Chicago dropped for the 10th time in 11 online games regardless of a game-higher 26 points by Zach LaVine. The Bulls completed 1-8 in February to fall a time-reduced 20 game titles underneath .500.

Miami Heat 116 – Brooklyn Nets 113

Kendrick Nunn scored 21 details and hit a clutch three-pointer down the extend as Miami held on towards visiting Brooklyn.

Nunn’s biggest shot of the night was a 3-pointer from the appropriate side with 1 2nd still left on the shot clock that gave Miami a 112-103 direct with 2: 44 remaining.

Jimmy Butler break up a pair at the line with 9.one seconds remaining to make it 115-113, and the Nets known as a timeout. Spencer Dinwiddie wound up throwing the ball into the 2nd row after Joe Harris was late to offer a screen off an inbounds enjoy with one.7 seconds still left. Miami secured its next straight victory when Goran Dragic hit a totally free toss with four-tenths of a second left.

Indiana Pacers 113 – Cleveland Cavaliers 104

T.J. Warren scored 30 factors, producing 14 of 20 photographs from the discipline, as traveling to Indiana defeated Cleveland. Malcolm Brogdon collected 22 details and eight assists for the Pacers, who have received 5 of their previous six contests pursuing a year-large six-recreation skid.

Indiana’s Victor Oladipo scored a time-superior 19 points in his 10th game due to the fact returning from a yearlong absence from a ruptured tendon in his proper knee. The Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his 46th double-double of the period with 18 factors and 13 rebounds.

Cleveland’s Andre Drummond gathered 27 factors and 13 rebounds in his return from a two-game absence due to a remaining calf strain. He also had four helps and 4 steals.

San Antonio Spurs 114 – Orlando Magic 113

Bryn Forbes experienced 5 factors in a late run and Trey Lyles scored a time-superior 20 factors as San Antonio outlasted browsing Orlando.

With the sport tied at 111, Forbes poured in a three-pointer with 50.5 seconds to participate in to place the Spurs in front 114-111. Markelle Fultz’s jumper with 40.three seconds left brought the Magic to inside 1 stage.

Orlando’s Evan Fournier missed a jumper that could have received the match with 2.two seconds to engage in, making it possible for the Spurs to snap a two-activity slide. Fournier led the Magic with 23 factors. Rudy Homosexual added 19 factors for the Spurs.

Golden Point out Warriors 115 – Phoenix Suns 99

7 of the eight Golden Condition players who observed action scored in double figures as the harm-riddled club rallied earlier host Phoenix as

Rookie reserve Eric Paschall had a recreation-large 25 details, and Damion Lee complemented 20 points with a game-superior-tying eight helps for Golden State, which snapped an 8-game losing streak and attained a split in the 4-sport time sequence with Phoenix. The Warriors’ previous three wins have all arrive on the road.

Devin Booker experienced a crew-substantial 21 points, and Deandre Ayton 20 to go with a sport-superior-tying 9 rebounds for the Suns, who misplaced the two ends of a property back-to-again soon after slipping 113-111 to Detroit on Friday.

–Field Level Media