[nba-roundup:-younger-scores-50-as-hawks-upend-warmth]



Feb 20, 2020 Atlanta, Georgia, Usa Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Youthful (11) dribbles against the Miami Heat in the next fifty percent at Condition Farm Arena. Required Credit history: Brett Davis-United states Right now Athletics

February 21, 2020

Trae Young scored a profession-high 50 factors to aid the host Atlanta Hawks to a 129-124 get over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Youthful assisted the Hawks defeat the Heat for the initial time in 4 attempts this time. Young was 8-for-15 on 3-tips, matching his occupation significant, and 18-for-19 from the free of charge-throw line. It was the 10th time this year he’s scored 40-furthermore points.

Atlanta tied the match 124-124 on a 3-pointer from DeAndre Hunter, who was questionable for the activity with a appropriate ankle sprain. Cam Reddish then put the Hawks ahead by stealing the ball from Goran Dragic and racing for the layup, aiding the Hawks break a two-sport getting rid of streak.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo had 28 details, 19 rebounds and 7 assists for his 32nd double-double. Dragic scored 19 and Jimmy Butler included 17 details, 8 rebounds and nine assists. The Heat have shed 5 of their past six.

Philadelphia 76ers 112 – Brooklyn Nets 104

Joel Embiid scored a period-superior 39 factors and grabbed 16 rebounds to raise host Philadelphia past Brooklyn in extra time. Embiid produced 18 of 19 free throws as the Sixers improved to a league-very best 26-two at household.

Tobias Harris additional 22 factors, 12 rebounds and six assists although newcomer Alec Burks experienced 19 details off the bench as the Sixers gained their fourth in a row, this time with out All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons sat out with a sore back again.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with 25 points, six rebounds and 5 assists even with capturing nine of 29. Spencer Dinwiddie included 22 details and eight helps whilst DeAndre Jordan experienced 14 details and 15 rebounds. Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler scored 12 points each.

Sacramento Kings 129 – Memphis Grizzlies 125

Harrison Barnes scored a time-substantial 32 details and shot 7-for-11 from three-level selection to assist guide Sacramento past browsing Memphis.

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox contributed 26 factors, going 9-for-16 from the area. It was the very first time Fox has scored 20-furthermore details due to the fact a Feb. 3 matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kent Bazemore was a regular spark off the bench for the Kings, finishing with 18 factors in just 23 minutes.

Memphis star Ja Morant was held scoreless right until a push in the lane at the eight: 26 mark in the second quarter, but he concluded the activity potent with 19 details. De’Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies with 24 points off the bench, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones additional 16 points apiece.

Milwaukee Bucks 126 – Detroit Pistons 106

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo piled up 33 details, 16 rebounds, four assists and a few steals as Milwaukee ongoing its dominance of host Detroit.

The Bucks, who own the league’s very best report, have defeated the Pistons 11 consecutive situations, which include the postseason. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton contributed 28 details and 8 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 19 details and 6 assists, and Brook Lopez tossed in 18 points for the victors.

Christian Wooden led the Pistons with 18 details and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown experienced 16 details, 10 rebounds and seven helps. Derrick Rose and Langston Galloway scored 12 points apiece, Thon Maker included 11 details, and Tony Snell experienced 10.

Houston Rockets 135 – Golden State Warriors 105

Robert Covington bombed in five three-tips amid a team complete of 25 and concluded with 20 details as Houston blew out host Golden Point out to avenge a decline at Golden Condition on Xmas Day.

James Harden scored a recreation-large 29 points, building 3 three-tips, and Russell Westbrook included 21 factors for the Rockets, who equaled their year-large for treys though experiencing their 2nd-most effective long-vary percentage of the time, heading 25-for-49 (51. p.c).

Harden and Westbrook each and every recorded a match-substantial-tying 10 assists to entire double-doubles for Houston, which won for the sixth time in its past 8 online games. Andrew Wiggins paced the Warriors with 22 points, hitting 10 of his 17 shots.

Charlotte Hornets 103 – Chicago Bulls 93

Malik Monk scored 25 details on seven-for-13 shooting off the bench, and Charlotte held on for a gain above host Chicago.

Miles Bridges finished with 22 factors and eight rebounds, and PJ Washington had 17 factors on 6-for-11 shooting. Cody Zeller contributed 16 points and 8 rebounds for Charlotte, which has gained three games in a row.

Thaddeus Young led the Bulls with 22 details on 10-for-18 shooting. Younger also contributed 11 rebounds, four steals and just one blocked shot for the Bulls, who missing for the seventh straight game.

–Field Degree Media