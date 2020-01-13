NBA scouts find humor in baseball sign that steals scandal

The reaction of NBA scouts and other management types has been strongly split into two camps when it comes to the sign of violation of the sign of Major League Baseball:

A. shocked.

B. Laughing too hard to be shocked.

The NBA seems to have resolved the situation in its own game by essentially leading teams through the nose to the information it seeks.

“We have to place our next two opponents on the right to ensure that they can hear our (play) calls,” said a director of one club. “And then every team has access to the Camera 1 view (which shows the entire field) of each game.

“The only thing I think would be illegal is if someone places a microphone in our group,” he added with a laugh.

Even at that time, broadcasts from some teams have floor microphones near the couches, and national television has access to the huddles for certain games.

“Yes,” said the exec, “but there is someone in the production truck who makes sure that nothing is too revealing or embarrassing.”

Like an NFL quarterback on the sidelines who says he sees ‘ghosts’ there.

OK, bad example.

But wait. There is more.

Teams also have access to Second Spectrum video that follows the movements of each player during the game. So they can and run, but nobody hides.

There are no secrets. Someone sitting near an NBA court will probably laugh at the verbal tango that occurs with the change of possession. Unless a club has a quick break, a coach will often exclaim a piece or give a signal for the same.

And within a fraction of a second of that communication, a defender or assistant coach will pass on the information, usually in a language that can be better adapted to his side.

“Every team plays almost the same games or variations thereof,” a scout told the Bode. “But often they have different names for it.”

And those games are learned early in every season, with most of them transferred from the previous year. The frequency with which they are used can be based on the staff of a team that season or the availability of players on a particular night.

“Many teams add new wrinkles from the off season,” a competition source said, “but even the new coaches who come in and do different things almost always use the basic games that everyone knows. Then it comes down to tendencies.”

And they are mapped every night. And checked and double checked.

“The scouts always ask each other during the game:” Did you get that call? “Sometimes they meet afterwards and drink a beer and go through everything,” said a team exec. “They just want to make sure that they are right and have not missed anything.”

Rarely there are curveballs, so to speak.

“I think Pop sometimes messes up with fake calls, but he knows – everyone knows – that it really doesn’t make sense if there are so many games in the course of a game,” an explorer said.

There is not much excuse. There is just little time and even less tendency in the course of the 82-game survivalist challenge.

Coaches are known to change their calls and signals during a play-off series, “but we also have scouts there,” said a league source. “And if it happens in a match against your team, your boys will find out within a minute.”

It sometimes takes longer for a team in baseball to realize that one of its pitchers is interrupting his offer, and this is while his staff is studying him for signs of such. It is information available to people in the stands, which is why basketball people do not understand MLB’s focus on this problem. (They also shake their heads at alleged ticks in the NFL if fans can point their phones to an ancillary activity to gather the same information – assuming they knew how to interpret it.)

“I don’t understand what the problem is with baseball,” said an NBA scout. “I can see where it would help to know what kind of pitch is coming, but you still have to hit it. The catcher can tell you it is a fastball, but if it is 99 miles per hour and high in the zone, you still have to be a great hitter to get a bat on it. “

Even more confusing for hoop people is that stealing signs is completely legal – as long as it is organic.

“If a man hits a double and can catch the signals from the catcher, he can touch his leg or something and let his man know on the plate that a turn is coming, that’s fine,” said a scout. “It’s not like they don’t know this is going on. That’s why a catcher changes the signs or has an indicator when someone comes second.”

Basketball is more an open book.

“Yes,” said a scout, “like when Larry (Bird) enters the field and the man who guards him asks if he wants him to beat him with a jump shot or a layup.”

The NBA has decided that the best way to keep its secrets is to have only a few.

.