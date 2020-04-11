NBA Standards | National Post

By

Apr 11 (OPTA) – Standards from the NBA on Saturday

EASTERN CONSERVATION

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Toronto 46 18 .719 –

2. Boston 43 21 .672 3

3. Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7 1/2

4. Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16

5. New York 21 45 .318 26

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Milwaukee 53 12 .815 –

2. Indiana 39 26 .600 14

3. Chicago 22 43 .338 31

4. Detroit 20 46 .303 33 1/2

5. Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Miami 41 24 .631 –

2. Orlando 30 35 .462 11

3. Washington 24 40 .375 16 1/2

4. Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

5. Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

WESTERN CONTENT

NORTHWEST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Denver 43 22 .662 –

2. Utah 41 23 .641 1 1/2

3. Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2 1/2

4. Portland 29 37 .439 14 1/2

5. Minnesota 19 45 .297 23 1/2

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. LA Lakers 49 14 .778 –

2. LA Clippers 44 20 .688 5 1/2

3. Sacramento 28 36 .438 21 1/2

4. Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

5. Gold State 15 50 .231 35

TRUE DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Houston 40 24 .625 –

2. Dallas 40 27 .597 1 1/2

3. Memphis 32 33 .492 8 1/2

4. New Orleans 28 36 .438 12

5. San Antonio 27 36 .429 12 1/2

Sunday, April 12 schedule (EST / GMT)

Houston to San Antonio (1530/1930) -postponed

New York to Toronto (1800/2200) – Reply

Atlanta in Milwaukee (1900/2300) -people

Minnesota at LA Lakers (2130/01130) -conference

Monday, April 13 schedules (EST / GMT)

The Miami of Charlotte (1900/2300) -will respond

Brooklyn to Cleveland (1900/2300) -will respond

Boston to Detroit (1900/2300) -Answer

San Antonio in Indiana (1900/2300) -will respond

Orlando in Chicago (2000/0000) -Answer

Phoenix in Houston (2000/0000) -post

Philadelphia to Memphis (2000/0000) -continued

Washington to New Orleans (2000/0000) -continued

Utah in Oklahoma City (2000/0000) -will answer

Dallas in Denver (2100/0100) -Provided

Portland and Golden State (2230/0230) -Answer

Minnesota to LA Clippers (2230/0230) -post

Tuesday, April 14 schedules (EST / GMT)

Toronto to Miami (1930/2330) -postponed

Detroit to New York (1930/2330) -post

Denver to Utah (2200/0200) -continued

Sacramento to the LA Lakers (2230/0230)

Wednesday, April 15 schedule (EST / GMT)

Cleveland to Atlanta (1930/2330) -post

The Chicago of Boston (1930/2330) -Answer

Milwaukee in Brooklyn (1930/2330) -post

Toronto to Orlando (1930/2330) -will answer

Charlotte in Philadelphia (1930/2330) -post

Indiana to Washington (1930/2330) -Answer

Oklahoma City Dallas (1930/2330) posted

Memphis in Houston (1930/2330) -postponed

New York in Minnesota (1930/2330) -post

New Orleans in San Antonio (1930/2330) posted

LA Lakers in Phoenix (2200/0200) – Reply

LA Clippers in Portland (2200/0200) – Reply

Golden State in Sacramento (2200/0200) -continued