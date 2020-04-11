NBA Standards | National Post

Apr 11 (OPTA) – Standards from the NBA on Saturday
EASTERN CONSERVATION
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Toronto 46 18 .719 –
2. Boston 43 21 .672 3
3. Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7 1/2
4. Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16
5. New York 21 45 .318 26
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 53 12 .815 –
2. Indiana 39 26 .600 14
3. Chicago 22 43 .338 31
4. Detroit 20 46 .303 33 1/2
5. Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Miami 41 24 .631 –
2. Orlando 30 35 .462 11
3. Washington 24 40 .375 16 1/2
4. Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
5. Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
WESTERN CONTENT
NORTHWEST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Denver 43 22 .662 –
2. Utah 41 23 .641 1 1/2
3. Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2 1/2
4. Portland 29 37 .439 14 1/2
5. Minnesota 19 45 .297 23 1/2
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Lakers 49 14 .778 –
2. LA Clippers 44 20 .688 5 1/2
3. Sacramento 28 36 .438 21 1/2
4. Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
5. Gold State 15 50 .231 35
TRUE DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 40 24 .625 –
2. Dallas 40 27 .597 1 1/2
3. Memphis 32 33 .492 8 1/2
4. New Orleans 28 36 .438 12
5. San Antonio 27 36 .429 12 1/2
Sunday, April 12 schedule (EST / GMT)
Houston to San Antonio (1530/1930) -postponed
New York to Toronto (1800/2200) – Reply
Atlanta in Milwaukee (1900/2300) -people
Minnesota at LA Lakers (2130/01130) -conference
Monday, April 13 schedules (EST / GMT)
The Miami of Charlotte (1900/2300) -will respond
Brooklyn to Cleveland (1900/2300) -will respond
Boston to Detroit (1900/2300) -Answer
San Antonio in Indiana (1900/2300) -will respond
Orlando in Chicago (2000/0000) -Answer
Phoenix in Houston (2000/0000) -post
Philadelphia to Memphis (2000/0000) -continued
Washington to New Orleans (2000/0000) -continued
Utah in Oklahoma City (2000/0000) -will answer
Dallas in Denver (2100/0100) -Provided
Portland and Golden State (2230/0230) -Answer
Minnesota to LA Clippers (2230/0230) -post
Tuesday, April 14 schedules (EST / GMT)
Toronto to Miami (1930/2330) -postponed
Detroit to New York (1930/2330) -post
Denver to Utah (2200/0200) -continued
Sacramento to the LA Lakers (2230/0230)
Wednesday, April 15 schedule (EST / GMT)
Cleveland to Atlanta (1930/2330) -post
The Chicago of Boston (1930/2330) -Answer
Milwaukee in Brooklyn (1930/2330) -post
Toronto to Orlando (1930/2330) -will answer
Charlotte in Philadelphia (1930/2330) -post
Indiana to Washington (1930/2330) -Answer
Oklahoma City Dallas (1930/2330) posted
Memphis in Houston (1930/2330) -postponed
New York in Minnesota (1930/2330) -post
New Orleans in San Antonio (1930/2330) posted
LA Lakers in Phoenix (2200/0200) – Reply
LA Clippers in Portland (2200/0200) – Reply
Golden State in Sacramento (2200/0200) -continued