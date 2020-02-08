NBA star Rudy Gay talks about fashion, food and the Haunted Hotel in Oklahoma City

Rudy Gay in front of the OKC haunted hotel.

Instead of presenting their stuff on the catwalk, fashion-conscious NBA players like Kyle Kuzma, Kelly Oubre Jr. and D’Angelo Russell show their clothes on the night walk from the players’ entrance to the locker room. And 14-year-old NBA veteran Rudy Gay from the San Antonio Spurs has been doing this longer than anyone else.

The 33-year-old, who was included in Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 list in 2019, stands out from the crowd according to the magazine with “trendy fits, lively patterns and colors”. But as Gay InsideHook says, it’s not wrong to feel good, it’s as important as looking good.

“You want both. So it’s not for everyone, ”says Gay. “It’s difficult for people to do both. That’s why it’s difficult.” I’m not trying I’m just trying to be me That’s the fashion thing, I’m just trying to express myself. I just like to feel good. I just want to make sure every day that I like what I wear and that I feel comfortable in it. “

For this purpose, Gay created his own sweat line rg22, which he often wears with a shoulder bag, beats headphones and PUMAs when traveling to away games.

“You want to be comfortable how long the flight is,” says Gay. “We are in the middle of this country, but some flights take four or three hours or something like that. So it sweats. I always wear a cross-body because when there is a sweat, things always fall out of my pocket. I hate when something comes out of mine Bag falls. That’s why I wear my crossbody. Some people only wear it for fashion, I wear it for a specific purpose. “

Along the way, Gay will go shopping in cities known for her fashion sense, such as LA, New York, and Miami, but he also has a secret stopover in a city that isn’t usually associated with style: Boston.

“I have a store in Boston called Riccardi,” he says. “I always go there and they always bring me together. You have everything, all sorts of brands. They put you there, man. You have everything you need in fashion. “

Riccardi isn’t the only place Gay should definitely visit when he’s on the go, as he has a number of favorite restaurants in other cities as well.

When gay has time while playing in DC, he makes a pilgrimage to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore to catch crabs. “It’s the same place I’ve been going to since high school,” he says. “After I graduated from high school, I went to Jimmy and to this day. Everything they make has crabs or something that is going on with crabs. They take me to cancer toast. I’m actually friends with all the boys, so they make me each When I come in, don’t even ask. They just bring it to me. “

Another place Gay will go to if he can is Miss Polly’s Soul City Café in Memphis. “It’s a great place for chicken and waffles,” says Gay. “I used to go after every training session. I couldn’t do that now because I no longer eat like that, but it was good. I can no longer eat roast chicken. ”

Rudy Gay in a pink tracksuit during Paris Fashion Week. (Christian Vierig / Getty)

A place gay won’t go to if it doesn’t have to? The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City.

“I have a story from my early years,” says Gay. “You won’t believe it, but I’m telling you it’s the truth. I heard it was haunted, but I was in my room and slept with my clothes the night before a game, just in case that I have to get out of there damn fast. I woke up and there was a room service tray in front of my bed. I promise I didn’t order room service. I ran out. Luckily it was just before the game so I just got my things worried and sat at the bar until it was time to go. “

When he later visited Skirvin, Gay never had another paranormal run-in, and that suits him well.

“Nothing else happened,” he says. “The only thing that can be worse is a ghost sitting on my bed.”

