NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus – Info News Info

Fans can say goodbye to Mars Madness … and the rest of the basketball season, for that matter.

On Wednesday night, the NBA announced it will suspend its 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

“The NBA announced that a Utah Jazz player pre-tested positive for COVID-19,” the league statement said, which was shared with E! News. “The test result was reported shortly before the start of today’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.”

“At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena,” the statement continued. “The NBA is suspending the game after the game schedule ends tonight until further notice.”

At this time, the NBA said it plans to use “this bracket to determine next steps to move forward regarding the coronavirus pandemic.”

At this time, the league has not revealed the identity of the player who tested positive for coronavirus.

In light of this news, many speculate that other sports leagues will follow on the NBA trail. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

The world of sports is not the only scenario affected by coronavirus. Recently, many Hollywood and entertainment projects have been affected by the explosion.

Earlier today it was revealed that Riverdale Y Survivor had shut down production. Children & # 39; Choice Awards announced that he would postpone his event, while the 2008 GLAAD Media Awards completely canceled his ceremony.

Furthermore, many breakfast shows have refused to have a live studio audience. Show Wendy Williams, See What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Today is the show and many others have implemented that policy.

To stay up to date on how coronavirus is affecting the world of entertainment and celebrity, you can read all about it, here!