NBA trade deadline: Clippers get Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas

Just a few minutes before the NBA trading deadline, another blockbuster deal was concluded with three teams.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who took second place in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, included Marcus Morris of the New York Knicks and Isaiah Thomas of the Washington Wizards to strengthen their play-off.

In exchange, the Clippers sent Jerome Robinson to the Wizards and Moe Harkless and a first round in 2020 to New York. A second round pick in 2023 (via the Detroit Pistons) also goes to the Knicks.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Morris gives the Clippers the recordings they needed, and he also gives them a valuable playoff experience.

Morris signed a $ 15 million contract last summer worth an agreement with the San Antonio Spurs to sign with the Knicks.

Morris was Knicks’ best and most consistent player this season, averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, photographing 44.2 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from the perimeter.

But apart from his production on the field, Morris was a respected leader in the dressing room, especially for the many young players of the team.

“He has been incredible,” Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller said Monday. “And the great thing I’m going to tell you, we see all the things he does when the lights are on.” The things he does behind the scenes, in the dressing room, with our young players, the exercises, letting boys train that he does are incredible. He had such an impact on those boys. He is, as we say, a great veteran for these young boys to teach them the way to be successful and build a career. ”

Morris only called a players’ meeting after the Knicks 4-18 started preaching responsibility and trying to solve the team’s problems.

That was only a few hours before former head coach David Fizdale was fired.

Morris said throughout the season that he wanted to stay with the Knicks to get through the season and continue to help the young players.

But sticking to Morris would not have been logical from Knicks’ perspective.

Harkless, with an expiring contract, achieves an average of 5.5 points per game and shoots 51.6 percent, 37 percent from the perimeter.

Harkless, 26, is a Queens-born and St. John’s University product. He was the 15th overall sketch in 2012.

