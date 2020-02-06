NBA trade deadline: Kings share Dewayne Dedmon to Hawks for Jabari Parker, Alex Len

ATLANTA – A person familiar with the negotiations says center Dewayne Dedmon returns to the Atlanta Hawks in an exchange that sends center Alex Len and sends Jabari Parker to the Sacramento Kings. The kings also give the Hawks two picks in the second round.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was not announced by the teams. The deal comes hours before the NBA trading period.

Dedmon returns to Atlanta, where he enjoyed his two most productive seasons, from 2017-19. The trade also meets his wish to leave Sacramento. Dedmon was fined $ 50,000 on January 2 for publicizing his desire to be traded by the kings.

“I didn’t play, so I’d like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated,” Dedmon told the Sacramento Bee.

Dedmon has averaged 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds, while this season he started in only 10 games for the kings. He averaged a career-best 10.8 points with 7.5 rebounds for Atlanta in the 2018-19 season.

According to the NBA employment contract, players are not allowed to make public demands on an exchange. The 30-year-old Dedmon signed a three-year contract of $ 40 million with the kings in the off season.

The Hawks have used the NBA trading period to address their shortcoming centrally. Atlanta acquired center Clint Capela from Houston on Wednesday as part of a four-player, four-player trade. Capela is seen as a foundation player for Atlanta, along with guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter and attacker John Collins.

Parker has taken an average of 15 points and six rebounds with Atlanta, but is delayed by a right shoulder injury. Len has on average 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.