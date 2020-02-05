NBA trade deadline: Robert Covington, Clint Capela on the move in 4-team deal

Robert Covington goes to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela goes to the Atlanta Hawks, while the head moves into a complicated trade that was beaten early Wednesday with four teams, 12 players and at least three draws, two people familiar with the situation told press.

Among the key components, according to the people who spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade did not receive league approval: Covington and Jordan Bell will join the Rockets from Minnesota, Capela and Nene leaving the Rockets for the Hawks, the Timberwolves soon added free-free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver and the Nuggets got Shabazz Napier from Minnesota plus a first round pick from Houston.

ESPN and The Athletic first reported the trade, which was subsequently confirmed by other outlets, including the Houston Chronicle and Denver Post.

It was not immediately clear whether a call with NBA lawyers to review the transaction and approve it would happen on Wednesday or Thursday. The trade deadline of the competition is 2 p.m. CST Thursday.

Also in the deal: Jarred Vanderbilt leaves Denver for Minnesota, and the Nuggets get Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh from the Timberwolves and Evan Turner from the Hawks. Gerald Green – who sustains a seasonal foot injury – is also going to Denver from Houston to get the math working and is likely to be abolished once the deal is final, and Atlanta will also have to take another step to complete the transaction because it has to delete a selection first. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Hawks would give up Chandler Parsons to free up the necessary space.

Parsons is in the final year of his contract, earns just over $ 25 million this season and is away from the team as he suffered injuries sustained in a car accident that according to lawyers has his ability to continue playing threatened.

The biggest pick-up possibility of the deal seems to be that this is a commitment by Houston to retain the small-line line-up that it has been using with great success lately. Capela was the only center that the Rockets have consistently played this season – and they play 10-1 without him. Houston could still look to get another great man for depth through another transaction or possibly after a buyout, and this transaction gives the rockets some financial flexibility to do this.

Covington started his career in Houston and has become one of the top defenders of the NBA, and it’s hard to imagine he’s anything but a strong addition to Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Denver – currently number 3 in the Western Conference – also gets some flexibility, partly because it does not have to decide what to do with Beasley and Hernangomez this summer. The Nuggets also included a first-round pick for this year in the deal, which could become a chip in all other transactions that Denver is trying to complete before the deadline.

Capela is under contract for three more seasons and joins Atlanta’s young core of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins. The Hawks have cap-room to use this summer, are likely to have a top-five choice in this year’s set-up and now have two well-appreciated bigs alongside the defenders of Young and Huerter.