NBA Warriors say injured Star Curry could return to sport in March

Stephen Curry, the guardian of the Golden State Warriors, reacts after an injury to the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at the Chase Center in San Francisco on October 30, 2019. – Kyle Terada – USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, October 10 / PRNewswire / – Injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, two-time NBA Most Valuable player and three-time league champion, will be re-evaluated in four weeks and could return in March.

Curry, who turned 32 on March 14, suffered a broken left hand against the Phoenix Suns on October 30 and underwent surgery two days later.

Curry “has made good progress over the past few weeks during his rehabilitation and continues to expand his local work every week,” said the Warriors statement.

“We are confident that, based on further progress, he will be back in action sometime in March.”

Curry scored an average of 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games before the injury. He had career averages of 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds this season.

The Warriors have reached the last five NBA finals and won titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 before losing to Toronto in last year’s championship series.

But without Kevin Durant, who traveled to Brooklyn after a torn Achilles tendon in the final NBA final and injured star guards Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors slipped to a 10:39 record with the worst NBA season, their first in a new one $ 1 billion arena in San Francisco. – AFP