[nba-youngboy-runs-the-risk-of-going-through-costs-for-having-weapons-in-the-audio-online-video-&-#-39-bad-undesirable-&-#-39]

In the new images, the rapper & # 39 Soiled Iyanna & # 39 He is surrounded by his crew and most of them carry factors that seem like semi-automatic weapons.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy hardly ever broke once againThe "Poor Negative" new music movie could get you in difficulties with the legislation. The rapper "Filthy Iyanna" pitfalls facing costs right after they have found him with weapons in the new photographs.

In the audio video clip that was produced on Monday, February 17, YB is surrounded by his crew and most of them have goods that glimpse like semi-automatic weapons. The 20-yr-outdated also has some, he performs dumb while pretending to shoot at the digital camera. "YoungBoy arrived back again as if they had still left him for useless / Coolin & # 39 , rolling & # 39 , I explained to you Shawty, & # 39 Give me your head & # 39 / Shawty you never love me, you know, I will take care of her terribly" online video.

East Baton Rouge District Lawyer Hillar Moore explained that YB has the risk of facing expenses due to his status as a convicted offender. In 2017, he pleaded responsible to a lessened cost of aggravated assault with a firearm just after struggling with two counts of tried murder.

In addition to YB, his 50 %-brother Jeffrey Tate is also noticed in the music video clip with a gun. The simple fact that he carries a gun in the online video has also produced issue, as he was included in the murder of Javon Brown, 17.

Jeffrey and his brother, Devaughn, were being arrested and charged with next-degree murder in relationship with the murder of Javon. Jeffrey was charged with next-degree murder, generally for the illegal use of a weapon and a basic battery. A judge also established that he would be attempted as an adult. On the other hand, Davaughn now faces charges for illegal use of a weapon and second-diploma murder.

YB has not however produced any public statement about the costs against his brothers. It also stays silent about the problem encompassing the content material of the audio movie.