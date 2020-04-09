NBA’s Chris Paul and Trae Young Will Perform in ESPN’s HORSE Challenge

Trae Younger dribbles the ball although staying guarded by Chris Paul. (Stacy Revere/Getty)

On Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m., eight NBA and WNBA players and legends will start off participating in a recreation of H.O.R.S.E. from the consolation of their isolated residence courts.

Airing on ESPN, the single-elimination opposition will aspect NBA All-Stars Chris Paul and Trae Younger, Basketball Corridor of Famer Tamika Catchings and a few-time WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley. Also getting part in the NBA HORSE Problem will be Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. and NBA Finals MVPs Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce, each retired.

The rules are as follows: “A coin toss at the commence of every single recreation will identify who shoots first, with the far more senior player calling heads or tails. Gamers should describe every shot endeavor, specifying the style of rating they intend to make ahead of taking a shot, this kind of as a financial institution shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in every single match to accumulate the letters ‘H-O-R-S-E’ just after failing to match five photographs is eradicated.”

ESPN commentator Mark Jones will serve as the official host of the occasion and Point out Farm will donate a lot more than $200,000 on behalf of the individuals to coronavirus aid attempts. Pursuing the four quarterfinal games on Sunday, ESPN will air the semifinals and the championship recreation on Thursday, April 16.

This is not the initially time professional gamers have contested a recreation of televised H.O.R.S.E. — the league previously experimented with the structure in excess of All-Star Weekend in both equally 2009 and 2010, with then-OKC Thunder star Kevin Durant profitable both of those competitions.

The NBA suitable has been shut down since March 12 due to the fact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is at the moment no expectation for the league to resume enjoy at any time quickly.

