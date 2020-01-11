NBC extends ‘New Amsterdam’ by three more seasons

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – NBC announced on Saturday that it has ordered three more seasons of its medical drama. New Amsterdam,

Now in season two, Dr. Inspired by Eric Manheimer’s nonfiction. Twelve patients: life and death at Bellevue Hospital,

Ryan Eggold plays Dr. Max Goodwin, a cancer patient who begins his tenure as medical director of the oldest hospital in the United States with the dismissal of all cardiac surgical personnel for shamefully high mortality and infection rates. Once the doctors have cleared the room, Goodwin seriously asks the other department heads, “How can I help?” – then actually listen to their suggestions.

“It is based on the real experience of a real person with different patients, with a system that is bigger than himself and does not work as well as it could,” Eggold told UPI last year about the show that is set in New York. “The fact that it comes from a place of real experience and discovery and things that Eric has learned makes the world more specific and real and separates it” from other medical dramas.

The main roles are played by Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.