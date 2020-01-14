NBC Half-Hour Comedy Orders Based on Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is a living and breathing embodiment of the American dream. Work hard and make big, that’s Johnson there.

His transition from the movie-dominated fight to every business he encounters, is inspired to make sure someone is pushing and winning. The HBO actress “Ballers” is an incredible success story, and above that, the definition of charisma and a true champion of life.

Now, to add to his long list of hits, a television show about his life is in the works of NBC.

Young Rock

NBC is planning a half-hour comedy that revolves around Johnson’s younger days. Once again, the network joins forces with Johnson. They recently made the Titans Games a success.

They’ve ordered eleven episodes of the comedy, with each episode briefly featuring Johnson looking back. The actress is producing the series alongside Nahnatchka Khan, who produced Fresh Off the Boat, so that she knows what she is doing for the legit funny TV comedy.

Dwayne Johnson Stories

Johnson’s life is very tall stories. Long before he saved the world on screen or took on the naturalness of a Greek God, he lived an adventure life in and out of a ring of struggle.

During the TCA, Johnson was on hand via FaceTime to discuss his life and why it is perfect material for television. He even shared some stories to illustrate his point:

“I’ve told many many stories, many incredible ones, but all of them are true. You will find the young rock that destroys the streets of Hawaii, that will be captured and will do many things I should not do. We were evicted from the island and transported , all over Nashville, Tennessee Imagine being in downtown Nashville listening to country music at the age of 15, buying my first car from a slide for $ 70. Going into my high school years as a Young Rock and my role as Pan’s football star until I was overtaken by a young man named Warren Sapp, who went on to become one of his greatest defensive fights all the time, then Young Rock as a professional wrestler, most important at a critical time before from WWE, when I fought for $ 40 a race in used car dealers and open air car parks, these were the years that were very formative and helped shape me. Now, that’s crazy about all this stuff … the flow of wild personalities that came in and out of my life during those years, all these years, is just exciting. From my heroes Andre the Giant to Muhammad Ali to Ronald Reagan … It was almost as if I was told that I had Forrest Gump’s childhood, where people weave in and out of my life. “

Because it’s a good idea

Well, it worked for Chris Rock.

Young Rock is definitely reminiscent of Rock’s old half-hour comedy series for his own youth, Everybody Hates Chris, who was hilarious, honest and honest as much as he was foolish.

There is no doubt that Johnson could achieve a similar tone in turn. It is also one of the most famous hospitable and entertaining of the 21st century.

What’s Next for Dwayne Johnson?

The real question is what is next for Johnson? He always has a million irons in the fire, ready to conquer another mountain in his career.

Recently, he started a tequila business – the famous drink of his choice – and wrapped up in HBO’s comedy Ballers, giving him the most refined performance of his career. Come summer, we’ll see him on Disney’s Jungle Cruise. And not long after, we will finally see him in the comic world as Black Adam.

If an actor was born and trained to play a comic book character, it’s Dwayne Johnson.