NBC News: According to the White House, the United States killed Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of al-Qaeda in Yemen

The White House said Thursday that the United States had killed Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

A White House statement said that al-Rimi was killed in Yemen, but not when. The counter-terrorism operation was conducted under the direction of President Donald Trump, it said.

Tribal leaders in Yemen said on February 1 that a suspected US drone attack destroyed a building that housed Al Qaeda fighters last week. Rimi, the Associated Press reported at the time. The branch of the Arabian Peninsula is often referred to as AQAP.

“Under Rimi, AQAP has committed indescribable violence against civilians in Yemen and has attempted to carry out and provoke numerous attacks against the United States and our armed forces,” a White House statement said.

Al-Rimi was placed on the list of the most wanted terrorists in the United States after taking over al Qaeda’s subsidiary in Yemen in 2015.

A 2017 Navy SEAL raid in Yemen also had a secret goal of conquering or killing al-Rimi, but it survived, military and intelligence officials told NBC News at the time. Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens of SEAL Team 6, 14 Al-Qeda fighters and some civilians were killed in a gun battle in the raid.

A Pentagon spokesman at the time denied that al-Rimi was a target and said the military “never had a hope, intention, or plan” to kill or capture the AQAP leader in the operation.

Al-Rimi was also the deputy to Ayman al-Zawahiri, who is said to be the leader of Al-Qaida, who succeeded Osama bin Laden, the White House statement said.

Al-Zawahiri is on the list of the most wanted terrorists in the United States, and a reward of up to $ 25 million has been offered for information that led to his arrest or conviction.

In the United States, he was charged with his alleged role in the bombing of US embassies in Dar es Salaam [Tanzania] and Nairobi [Kenya]. The FBI killed 224 people, including 12 Americans, according to the FBI. Suicide bombers drove pickups to the gates of the two embassies and blew up thousands of pounds of TNT in the attacks.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, known as AQAP, is considered the most violent branch of Al Qaeda. Al-Rimi has been claimed to be a key recruiter.

The White House statement states that Al-Rimi’s death “continues to worsen AQAP and al-Qaida” and brings us closer to addressing the threats these groups pose to our national security.

“The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer because of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us,” the statement said.

Al-Rimi took over AQAP in 2015 after its former leader Nasir al-Wuhayshi was killed in a U.S. airstrike in 2015. At that time, Al-Rimi was appointed his successor by Al-Qaida