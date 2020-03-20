NBC News Personnel Has Died From The Coronavirus

NBC Information staffer Larry Edgeworth died on Thursday soon after screening beneficial for the coronavirus, chairman Andy Absence instructed workforce in a organization-extensive memo Friday morning.

In accordance to NBC Information, the staffer suffered from other overall health troubles that led to him succumbing to Covid-19.

Edgeworth had been with NBC for 25 a long time, working as an audio technician, where he was beloved by his colleagues.

From NBC:

“Many of you ended up privileged adequate to perform with Larry around the several years, so you know that he was the guy you wished by your aspect no issue where you ended up,” Deficiency wrote Friday morning.

NBCUniversal govt vice president of area and manufacturing functions Stacy Brady suggests he was regarded as the ‘gentle large who would give you the shirt off his again,’” Absence included.

Edgeworth is survived by his spouse, Crystal, and two sons.

“We are performing every thing we can to assist his family members all through this really difficult time,” Absence wrote.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on her broadcast Friday early morning remembered Edgeworth, expressing, “Many of us listed here were privileged to perform with him.”

Co-workers and friends reacted on Twitter to the loss of a beloved good friend:

Thinking about Larry & his spouse and children currently. Normally had a smile on his confront when I would see him. Normally eager to enable. A difficult working day.https://t.co/P7l1Anhi6g

— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 20, 2020

Loved this gentleman with all my coronary heart- Information employee dies following screening constructive for coronavirus https://t.co/zPUF0yGM1L by using @nbcnews

— Susan Kroll (@suekroll) March 20, 2020

Quite sad to master 1 of our colleagues, Larry Edgeworth, has died after testing beneficial for coronavirus https://t.co/urYdefEIoL

— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 20, 2020

We have lost a colleague to coronavirus.

RIP, Larry.

Many tales on the community connect with this tale honoring him. https://t.co/naJS0qizTV

— Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) March 20, 2020

NBC Information is saddened to announce the dying of our lengthy-time colleague Larry Edgeworth after he bought COVID-19.

I have invested months (decades?) of my daily life touring with Larry to some of this country’s worst tragedies. He was so talented and he will be deeply missed…. (1/2)

— Tom Winter season (@Tom_Winter season) March 20, 2020

From Andy Deficiency Chairman of @NBCNews @MSNBC News: “Larry Edgeworth handed away yesterday.”

Larry left 30 Rock a 7 days ago these days declaring he didn’t come to feel well and then examined beneficial for #COVID19.

He labored for us around 25 yrs.

Rest In Peace Larry 🙏

— Invoice Karins (@BillKarins) March 20, 2020

